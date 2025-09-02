Bitcoin Gets Its First State-Backed Conference In El Salvador's Capital — Max Keiser, Jack Mallers Among Speakers

By: Coinstats
2025/09/02 15:31
Bitcoin
BTC$110.215,58+1,24%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09692-4,68%
ELYSIA
EL$0,004245-1,82%
Overtake
TAKE$0,09983+0,65%
San Chan
SAN$0,01704+4,73%

El Salvador’s National Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Office teased on Monday a two-day state-backed cryptocurrency conference, BITCOIN HISTÓRICO, set to take place in November in the country’s capital, San Salvador.

read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0,00701-40,13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01223-2,62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02963+2,45%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Share
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0,0007598-14,79%
CAR
CAR$0,010754-4,76%
Wink
LIKE$0,011196-3,24%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Share
The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE have taken over headlines in the crypto market, but a new breed of asset may soon characterize the next round of adoption. The most distinctive project among them is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), then Tron (TRX) and then Stellar (XLM). These coins may supply an infrastructure, utility, and [...]]]>
Stellar
XLM$0,364+0,97%
READY
READY$0,003438-2,71%
Tron
TRX$0,3393-0,20%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/02 15:56
Share

Trending News

More

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Cardano ADA Faces Ghost Chain Claims While Targeting 37% Breakout