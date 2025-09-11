Bitcoin, Gold, and Land Will be the Hedge in the Dark Future: Tether CEO ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to give a bold prediction regarding the future. Ardoino is known for his hot takes on the crypto market and the economy in general, as his organization benefits considerably from its USDT stablecoin.

“Bitcoin, Gold, and Land are the hedge against incoming darker times”, tweeted Ardoino. The social media post attracted a lot of responses from Twitterati as they tried to figure out the deeper meaning behind the supposed “darker times” that Ardoino is referring to. He was very clear in his prediction regarding the future and said “incoming dark times” rather than discussing the chances of such a situation happening.

USD to Fail?

Interestingly enough, the crypto CEO didn’t include his company’s own stablecoin in the prediction regarding the future. It is clear that he, along with many of the top crypto executives, doesn’t see the greenback being a major player in dystopian times that are supposedly closing in on us.

If the USD falls, stablecoins fall with it, and that will create a major vacuum for other assets, including conventional ones like Gold and land, and unconventional assets like BTC itself.

Twitterati Respond

The replies from Twitter followers were quite diverse overall, ranging from a Bitcoin maximalist perspective to good old-fashioned gold bugs predicting the collapse of crypto.

Advertisement





One user replied:

“who protects land + gold? requires trust in bigger third party institutions, bitcoin + stables only”

Another user countered:

“Bitcoin not. Absolutely not. If the economy collapses, bitcoin will collapse just as hard.”

The whole thread offers a wide range of opinions.

The Future

It is yet unclear why Ardoino is speaking in cryptic sentences regarding a dystopian future where living off the land will once again be a major survival skill. The world is definitely entering a tipping point as wars rage on, and the post-World War II international order that has kept things together for two generations is suddenly under threat.

The economy is no better off; fiat currencies and national economies are under tremendous stress right now, as talks of yet another financial crisis continue to dominate the headlines. The USD, the world’s reserve currency, is suffering and passing along its inflationary effects to the rest of the world.

While many remain hopeful that the situation can be improved over time, the fiat crisis is a ticking time bomb and is likely to impact future generations. Global realignment towards crypto, especially Bitcoin, continues at a fast pace and is showing no signs of slowing down.