Bitcoin Got a $200,000 Christmas Present

Right now, your crypto could be in danger. Really dangerous. The CTO of Ledger just dropped a bombshell: more than a billion wallets could be hacked.

But don’t worry just yet. Let’s look at what’s really going on — and why Bitcoin could still reach $200,000 this year.

The Security Threat No One Is Talking About

The bad guys are changing your wallet addresses at the last minute and stealing your coins.

, you should be fine — just check every transaction before you sign it. If you have a hot wallet, you might want to be cautious for now.

The scary part? This is happening just as crypto is about to go through the roof. It would be awful to lose your coins right before the biggest bull run we’ve ever seen.

Tom Lee Shocks CNBC

Casually, Tom Lee said on CNBC that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by Christmas. The hosts did a double-take.

Lee said, “That’s right,” without missing a beat.