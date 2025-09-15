Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines

Bitcoin remains steady as Dogecoin drops and altcoins weaken.

Dogecoin suffers sharp decline while Bitcoin holds above $116,000.

Altcoins decline in daily trading while Bitcoin shows resilience.

The cryptocurrency market recorded mixed performance over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin managed to sustain gains while most major altcoins fell. Dogecoin emerged as the biggest loser among large caps, sliding sharply in daily trading.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $116,462 after gaining 0.5% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume surpassed $32 billion, while the market capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion.

Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% to $4,653.66, with daily volume reaching $24.8 billion. XRP (XRP) retreated 1.6%, now valued at $3.05 and holding a market capitalization of $181.8 billion.

Solana (SOL), also declined to 1.9% within 24 hours to trade at $242.53 as trading activity remained strong. BNB (BNB) fell 1.0% in 24 hours, dropping to $931.47.

Also Read: Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by 90% as Millions in Tokens Suddenly Exit Exchange

Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded the steepest loss among the top assets, falling 3.8% to $0.2784. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dipped 0.3% to $4,647.33.

TRON (TRX) remained flat at $0.351 after a 0.0% daily move. Cardano (ADA) registered a 2.6% loss, priced at $0.895.

Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) slipped 0.3%, now at $5,642.90. Chainlink (LINK) fell 2.1% in 24 hours, trading at $24.25.

Top Altcoin Gainers Defy Market Trend

Despite declines in major cryptocurrencies, smaller tokens recorded significant intraday rallies. OpenxAI (OPENX) jumped 97.9% to $0.8591 with $2.1 million in trading volume.

Nosana (NOS) soared 84.7% to $1.15, supported by $33.5 million in daily activity. Avantis (AVNT) climbed 78.5% to $1.44, with trading volume surpassing $1.38 billion.

PUP Token (PUP) gained 42.3% to $0.1279. MORI COIN (MORI) advanced 37.8% to $0.05737. Mitosis (MITO) increased 26.4% to $0.2979 with $683 million traded in a day.

The crypto market displayed sharp contrasts in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin held firm above $116,000, Solana edged higher, while most major altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink declined. Dogecoin led the sell-off, underscoring pressure on meme-based assets, even as smaller tokens such as OpenxAI and Nosana surged strongly.

Also Read: Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana

The post Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines appeared first on 36Crypto.