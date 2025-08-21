Bitcoin holds near $114K as Fed minutes highlight inflation risks over jobs

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin held steady near $114K following the release of the July Fed minutes.

Officials highlighted that tariffs are driving inflation higher as more companies are passing costs on to customers.

Bitcoin traded near $114K Wednesday as Federal Reserve minutes from the July meeting underscored inflation concerns, tariff effects, and new scrutiny of stablecoins.

Bitcoin climbed back to $114K from an intraday low of $112K as Fed minutes delivered no surprises and struck a slightly hawkish tone. Traders are now looking to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Friday for clues on a potential September cut.

Officials said businesses were increasingly passing tariff costs to consumers, keeping inflation “somewhat above” target despite slower growth and softer hiring. With unemployment at 4.1%, participants stressed that inflation risks outweighed jobs concerns.

The minutes also flagged payment stablecoins after the GENIUS Act, noting they could improve payment efficiency and boost Treasury demand but also warned of risks to banks, financial stability, and monetary policy.

The minutes showed the Committee kept rates at 4.25–4.5 percent, with dissent from Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who favored a quarter-point cut. They argued inflation, excluding tariff effects, was near target and that early easing would guard against weakening growth.

Following the release, futures pricing shifted slightly. The CME FedWatch Tool showed markets assigning an 82% probability to a quarter-point cut in September, down from 85% earlier in the morning, suggesting traders are moderating expectations as more details from the Fed emerge.