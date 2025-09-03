Bitcoin Hovers Around 112K While Gold Hits New ATH, Surpassing $3,500 Per Ounce

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 20:20
bitcoin main1

Bitcoin ($BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, is going through upside volatility when compared with gold. As the exclusive market data suggests, Bitcoin ($BTC) is moving toward the $112K mark, while gold has reached its new all-time highs above $3,500 per ounce at the start of September 2025.

Bitcoin Price Chart

In this respect, the gold’s remarkable price rally is leading toward a significant shift from the top crypto assets like Bitcoin ($BTC) to the precious metal. Additionally, amid the wider political and economic uncertainties, the crypto traders are investing their funds into gold.

Gold Surges Above $3,500, Fueling Bitcoin’s Jump Toward $112K

Based on the new market statistics, Bitcoin ($BTC) is spiking toward $!12,000, parallel to gold’s surge above $3,500 per ounce. Hence, gold’s market rally is driving Bitcoin’s upward volatility. Keeping this in view, the investors are tending toward gold amid the market-wide optimism around the precious metal.

Gold Price Chart

On the other hand, despite the gradual upward trajectory, Bitcoin ($BTC) still faces the concerns of a notable dip to the psychological $100K mark. Thus, in line with the on-chain data, the increased volatility highlights the potential of robust volatility around the $112K spot. However, gold is making waves with increasing inflows.

Gold ETF Inflows Accelerate Amid Institutional and Retail Optimism

In addition to this, the breakout above $3,500 per ounce is substantially contributing to the unprecedented gold ETF purchases. In this respect, the retail and institutional investors looking for stability are shifting from Bitcoin ($BTC) to gold. Simultaneously, the September effect is also adding to the broader changing behavior in the market.

Overall, amid the volatility witnessed by the emerging projects such as the Trump family-led World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and the notable altcoins like $DOGE, Bitcoin’s ($BTC) is also facing risks. Hence, despite the momentary charge toward $112K, Bitcoin ($BTC) could still plunge to $100K while gold is making new records above $3,500.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
