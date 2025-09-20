Bitcoin Hyper’s $16M presale draws whales and retail buyers, but community members are also exploring XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale at $0.01 with staking and audits.Bitcoin Hyper’s $16M presale draws whales and retail buyers, but community members are also exploring XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale at $0.01 with staking and audits.

Bitcoin Hyper Community Discovers XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale Model

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 00:13
Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has quickly become one of 2025’s largest presale stories, raising more than $16.4 million to date. The project is structured around a 21 billion token supply, divided into allocations of 30% for development, 25% for treasury, 20% for marketing, 15% for staking pools, and 10% for liquidity and listings.

Its presale model is designed around rising prices. The cost of HYPER increases either every 48 hours or each time another $100,000 milestone is reached. At the current stage, tokens are being sold for about $0.0129 per HYPER. Daily volumes have averaged more than $100,000 per day, with whale contributions as large as $69,800 reported.

Staking is already part of the presale design. Holders who lock HYPER tokens can access yields between 70% and 78% APY, adding to the momentum that has driven its rapid fundraising.

Why Some Holders Are Turning to XRP Tundra

Despite Bitcoin Hyper’s strong start, members of its community are also looking at XRP Tundra. The draw lies in its fixed presale price of $0.01 per TUNDRA-S, which avoids the escalating costs of staged models. Each purchase comes with a 19% bonus in TUNDRA-S and an equal allocation of TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger.

Launch values are already set: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale buyers, early entrants gain a significant share of the ecosystem before listings. For those in Bitcoin Hyper accustomed to constant presale price increases, the defined entry point of XRP Tundra offers a different approach.

Staking Models Compared

Both projects utilize staking, but their designs target different audiences. Bitcoin Hyper offers high-yield pools directly during presale, with rates as high as 78% APY. This has been central to its fundraising campaign and has helped it attract large-scale investors.

XRP Tundra introduces a staking framework tailored to XRP holders. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will lock tokens for one week to 90 days. Longer commitments will generate higher returns, with maximum rewards reaching 30% APY. Frost Keys, NFT-based modifiers, allow users to raise yields or shorten lock times.

While staking is not live yet, presale buyers are guaranteed access once the system launches. That assurance has resonated in community channels: the recent Crypto Legends video covered the advantages of securing staking entry through presale participation.

Security and Verification

A key difference between the two presales lies in transparency. Bitcoin Hyper has drawn attention through fundraising speed and community energy, but it has not published third-party audit results at this stage.

XRP Tundra has already undergone multiple independent reviews. Its contracts and tokenomics have been assessed by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The team has also completed KYC verification with Vital Block, confirming developer identities and reducing investor risk.

These measures are critical in a presale market where anonymous teams and unchecked contracts often undermine long-term viability. For Bitcoin Hyper holders assessing diversification, XRP Tundra’s audits and KYC provide a clearer standard of accountability.

A Cross-Community Opportunity

The rise of Bitcoin Hyper shows how strong presale demand remains, especially when high APYs and staged growth are offered. Yet the growing attention on XRP Tundra signals investor appetite for models with fixed pricing, dual-token mechanics, and external verification.

With Bitcoin Hyper selling at $0.0129 after staged increases, and XRP Tundra available at $0.01 with a $2.50/$1.25 launch target, the comparison has become a focal point among presale investors. For members of the Bitcoin Hyper community, XRP Tundra provides an alternative that combines upside potential with governance and staking features backed by third-party audits.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
