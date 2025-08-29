Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (August 29)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for August 29, 2025!

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

If you’re looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you’re in the right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

HOW TO BUY $HYPER

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Unfortunately for Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts, the OG crypto is flashing several signs of a potential bearish turn.

Down more than 2.5% today, $BTC is pushing toward a close below the 100 EMA – a key support level it has respected for the past few months.

Adding to the pressure, the short-term EMAs (10, 20, and 50) have lined up in bearish order: the 50 above the 20 and the 20 above the 10.

To make matters worse, this alignment only formed recently, which is often a signal that a downside move may only just be getting started.

That said, the higher timeframe (weekly) offers a glimmer of hope. Bitcoin is currently trading within the 0.5-0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone – the so-called golden pocket – which is historically where trend continuations often emerge after a pullback.

It’s also worth noting that the U.S. PCE & Core PCE data are set to be published today at 8:30 AM ET. As the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, this release will be closely watched, so expect some volatility in the coming hours.

US Government Puts Macro Data On-Chain

August 29, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

The US Department of Commerce has published six macroeconomic data on 10 blockchains yesterday with assistance from top oracles Pyth and Chainlink.

The levels and annual percentage changes of the country’s Real GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers are now accessible on various blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Having macroeconomic data on-chain can have a variety of use cases, like allowing traders to create strategies based on the latest available US inflation rate.

This follows a trend of creating projects that build or improve upon the foundations of blockchain technology.

An example is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer 2 to help make Bitcoin transactions faster and more cost-effective.

Read our ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper’ page for more information.

21Shares Files S-1 for a SEI ETF to Compete with Canary Capital, Firing Up Bitcoin Hyper

August 29, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

21Shares filed an S-1 form for a SEI ETF with the SEC, which puts it in direct competition with Canary Capital, which did the same back in April.

The company announced the news publicly on X, stating that this is ‘a key milestone in our vision to expand exchange-traded access to the SEI Network.’

The chance for a favorable SEC decision is very high, according to Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, which predicts a 90% chance for a positive outcome.

Alt text – James Seyffart’s prediction on the ETF approval odds

A favorable decision would create the ideal context for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) to gain even more traction.

Bitcoin Hyper is Bitcoin’s official Layer 2 upgrade that aims to turn Bitcoin into a fast-performing and cheap ecosystem.

You can read our price prediction for $HYPER right here.