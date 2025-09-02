Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 2)

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 2, 2025!
In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.
Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.
However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that's what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.
The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.
To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.


Bitcoin is continuing the good work it did yesterday, when it closed nearly 1% in the green. So far today, it’s up another 1.30%, currently trading above the $110K mark.
This move sets the token up nicely for a rebound, and the signs are already showing.
On the 4-hour chart, $BTC has just broken out of a downward-sloping trendline that supported its August decline after hitting new ATHs.
The next few hours could prove crucial in deciding Bitcoin’s direction for the week, as the token is now pushing above the 50 EMA, with the 200 EMA next in line on the 4-hour chart.
Even better, this bounce is coming right off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on the weekly chart, further reinforcing the view that $BTC has had enough consolidation and is now primed to rally higher.Bitcoin Hyper Prepares for Raoul Pal’s $100T Crypto Future
September 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC
Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, predicts the crypto market could grow from $4T today to $100T by 2034.
He shared this outlook on X, noting that crypto is spreading twice as fast as the internet did in its early years. Pal expects user numbers to reach 4B by 2030, or one in eight people, driven by mobile access and declining trust in fiat currencies.
This forecast suggests crypto could become one of the world’s largest asset classes. And as adoption accelerates, so does the demand for scalable infrastructure.
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) enhances Bitcoin by improving transaction speed, scalability, and compatibility with decentralized finance applications. Leveraging the SVM and a non-custodial canonical bridge, $HYPER is Bitcoin made ready for everyday use within modern crypto ecosystems.Find out why experts predict $HYPER could potentially make a 28x gain from its final presale price. Metaplanet Approves $884M Bitcoin Buy As Eric Trump Boosts Brand: Can Bitcoin Hyper Save Stock Price?
September 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC
Metaplanet wants a full 1% of all Bitcoin, ever. So far, they own 20K $BTC. That’s not quite enough just yet – so even with a flagging stock price, the company proposed a preferred stock issuance to add more juice to their Bitcoin buying spree.
And they turned to Eric Trump to help get the proposal passed.
It worked.
But even while Metaplanet and Eric Trump rush to revitalise a Bitcoin flywheel, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could be getting ready to pump.
The innovative Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin combines the speed of the Solana Virtual Machine with Bitcoin’s reliability.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-2-2025/