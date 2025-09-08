Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 8)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 18:06
Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 8, 2025!

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

If you’re looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you’re in the right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After a solid 2.69% gain last week, Bitcoin has kicked off the second week of September (with a potential Fed rate cut looming) on another positive note: it’s up 0.45% so far today.

More importantly, $BTC is holding last week’s breakout, when it moved out of – and successfully retested – a falling wedge pattern.

This is a strong indication of a genuine momentum shift, suggesting the token could now be gearing up to charge toward its all-time highs. That means we could be in store for at least an 11% run-up from current levels.

$BTC holding its falling wedge breakout from last week

Adding to the optimism, several crypto analysts on X have pointed out striking similarities between the 2017 Bitcoin supercycle and what’s unfolding now.

For example, @MerlijnTrader (a prominent crypto voice with nearly 400K followers on X) believes the upcoming supercycle doesn’t just resemble 2017’s rally, but it could actually be 27x bigger.

Bitcoin Treasuries Buy 9.800 More $BTC Last Week, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Bitcoin treasuries have bought 9.800 more $BTC last week, with six of them planning additional buys shortly.

Companies buying and planning to buy more Bitcoin

Michael Saylor’s Strategy runs the Bitcoin hoarding game, after accumulating over 636,505 Bitcoins so far, valued at almost $69B.

The growing institutional interest drives Bitcoin into the mainstream and fuels projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper promises faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions, making $BTC a feasible asset for large institutional players and even payment processors.

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500 List

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy is paying off handsomely as his net worth reached $7.37B, putting him at number 491 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Of his net worth, $6.72B is tied to his stake in Strategy, the Bitcoin treasury company he heads. The company is the largest of its kind, with its 636,505 $BTC holdings and a 25.7% yield so far this year.

Along with Strategy, other Bitcoin treasury companies now hold over 1M $BTC, which accounts for nearly 5% of the total supply of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.

With the available supply shrinking and growing institutional interest, Bitcoin is expected to become increasingly valuable in the foreseeable future.

This has a ripple effect on projects that build on the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly those that help make transactions faster and cheaper.

One such project is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer 2. Running on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it delivers speed and low costs not possible with the main Bitcoin blockchain.

Read ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper’ and learn how it takes Bitcoin to the next level.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-8-2025/

Wall Street's appetite for companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets is cooling, and investors are starting to show it, according to the New York Digital Investment Group. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Greg Cipolaro, the firm's global head of research, said the disparity between share prices and net asset value (NAV) for major buyers is narrowing even as Bitcoin reached highs earlier this year. He pointed to several forces pushing those premiums down, from looming supply unlocks to increased share issuance. Premiums On The Slide Investor worry over future token unlocks is weighing on prices. Cipolaro listed other drivers: shifting corporate aims among digital-asset treasuries, fresh share sales, investor profit-taking, and a lack of clear differences between companies that simply hold Bitcoin. Companies often used as proxies for Bitcoin gains — names like Metaplanet and Strategy — have seen that gap compress. In plain terms, stocks that once traded at a healthy premium to the coins they own are now much closer to their NAVs. Buying Activity Slows Sharply Reports have disclosed that the combined holdings of publicly disclosed Bitcoin-buying companies peaked at 840,000 BTC this year. Strategy accounts for a third of that total, or about 637,000 BTC, while the rest is spread across 30 other entities. Data shows a clear slowdown in purchase size. Strategy's average buy in August fell to 1,200 BTC from a 2025 peak of 14,000 BTC. Other companies bought 86% less than their March 2025 high of 2,400 BTC per transaction. Monthly growth has cooled too: Strategy's monthly increase slid to 5% last month from 40% at the end of 2024, and other firms went from 160% in March to 7% in August. Share Prices And Fundraising Values Are Coming Under Pressure A number of treasury companies are trading at or below the prices of recent fundraises. That gap creates risk. If newly issued shares begin trading freely and owners decide to cash out, a wave of selling could follow. Cipolaro warned a rough patch may be ahead and advised companies to consider measures that support their share price. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn't 'Hopium' If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst Stocks May Face A Bumpy Ride One straightforward move suggested was stock buybacks. According to Cipolaro, crypto focused companies should set aside some capital raised to buy back shares if needed. That approach can lift prices by shrinking the number of outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has not been immune to swings. Based on CoinMarketCap quotes, BTC was trading around $111,550, down about 7% from a mid-August peak above $124,000. The price move tightens the margin for error for treasury firms: their fortunes are linked to the coin, but their stock prices can move independently and sometimes more harshly. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
