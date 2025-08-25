Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $11.5M for First-Ever Rollup Bitcoin L2 – Next 100x Crypto?

The Bitcoin price experienced a slight selloff on Sunday despite positive macroeconomic news late last week. Currently trading at $114,700, Bitcoin has recorded a 0.8% daily loss and a 2.9% weekly loss.

What’s unique about this decline is that it has not affected the performance of top altcoins. Ethereum is up 1.2% today and 6.8% this week, Solana is up 2.2% today and 8.6% this week, while Tron also remains in the green.

It appears that capital is shifting from Bitcoin to smaller alternatives with higher growth potential, and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is another example of that. The project is developing a Bitcoin layer-2 blockchain to address the network’s scalability and functionality issues, and it’s gaining massive support from respected industry players.

Bitcoin Hyper is in the middle of a presale, where it has raised an impressive $11.5 million, with around $300,000 coming in daily. It’s proving to be one of the most popular new launches on the market, indicating that something significant is in the works – especially given its use case that could reshape Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Dominance crashes as traders scramble to buy $ETH, $HYPER

Bitcoin dominance has dropped to an eight-month low this weekend, falling to 58% as traders search for higher-return alternatives. This rotation isn’t just retail-driven; institutions are showing a clear preference for altcoins with spot Bitcoin ETFs on a six-day outflow streak while Ethereum’s are on a two-day inflow streak.

AD 4nXdCGCodgKirPA5rLSYaLKEZ2CB UrDDMXidwVB8y9ZN5ycVvLBAJU3JAsOmEJQYmHCyEr6FM1o0ylMhQiUzDfqpEApsGPzAxBVnDY9F4 YnSbkE2K79Rw4gb0W nqD0lNFz6tPiYw?key=gcBA75LqA3FcqOumBCbPfQ

Meanwhile, the total altcoin market capitalization ($TOTAL2) is just hours away from achieving its highest-ever weekly close. If this happens, it marks a clear breakout in altcoin momentum, which could mark the beginning of a parabolic upward rally.

AD 4nXcpkorShIyXacP1HlI ptYE0keSRTPll buOQ3M795K5

Ethereum remains a popular choice for investors, with its price reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $4,870 on Friday. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper’s presale is creating a massive buzz, having just hit the $11.5 million raised milestone.

Bitcoin Hyper has also gained notice from prominent analysts, with Crypto Gains recently praising its strong use case: “It allows you to use (Bitcoin) transactions faster, and you can use dApps – I like the idea of it.”

Meanwhile, analyst Umar Khan suggested $HYPER could deliver 100x gains, highlighting its strong presale momentum as an early sign of its price potential. 

It’s worth noting that the reason Bitcoin Hyper is tipped for such significant gains is that it is early. While projects like Ethereum and Solana are worth hundreds of billions of dollars, $HYPER has not yet been listed on any exchanges, meaning investors can buy at the very lowest price.

Say goodbye to slow Bitcoin transactions 

Last week, a Solana developer demonstrated that Solana can process 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). In comparison, the world’s largest payment network, Visa, handles around 65,000 TPS. This highlights how powerful modern blockchain technology is becoming with recent advancements. But as Crypto Gains pointed out in his video, Bitcoin still lags behind.

It can only process seven transactions per second, a stark contrast to leading blockchains that are paving the way for mass adoption, seamless global payments, and the next generation of decentralized applications.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper comes in. It’s the first Bitcoin layer 2 blockchain built using Zk-rollups, a setup that enables increased scalability without compromising Bitcoin’s core security and decentralization properties.

AD 4nXfgvJNTCN7CTt8yPEw6aoeasaGxMTvhxMwsUsIGkz7ffF8DMpTKmSv2f7mchfrsg59bHi27 EKX0z hklP8 a7EhwRt4pLWb0uIRea0E9yXFaAbNzEaT6SJ8lZG7w5gZBAr 0aPNg?key=gcBA75LqA3FcqOumBCbPfQ

Bitcoin Hyper is built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), leveraging Solana’s fast speeds and smooth user experience. Additionally, this means the L2 is open for Solana developers to port their apps and tokens, which could lay the foundations for a vibrant ecosystem comprising DeFi, payments, meme coins, and more.

Don’t miss Bitcoin Hyper before Altcoin Season

Currently, CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index is at 46 out of 100, indicating there’s still time to buy altcoins at a discount before the most parabolic gains begin. However, with Bitcoin dominance declining and the altcoin market cap breaking out, Altcoin Season could start in the blink of an eye.

For those looking to gain exposure to what might be the best Bitcoin alternative on the market, now is the ideal time to act. Potential buyers should also keep in mind that prices are likely to rise as the $HYPER presale progresses, adding another reason why now is the right time to get involved.

Stay updated on the project’s news and developments by following its X or joining its Telegram.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

