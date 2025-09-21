Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $17M for Bitcoin L2 as Analyst Predicts 100x Gain

Bitcoin was in a very different place four years ago compared to today. Banks ridiculed it, US politicians were skeptical, and most mainstream investors saw it as a get-rich-quick scheme. Fast forward to now, Wall Street has invested over $60 billion, publicly listed companies hold another $174 billion, and US banks and pension funds now have the green light to hold it in their reserves.

However, this doesn’t make Bitcoin perfect – in fact, its success only serves to highlight its flaws. The transaction throughput is slow, fees are unpredictable, and it lacks the programmability needed for DeFi, AI, and other modern applications. As the crypto industry evolves, Bitcoin risks falling behind as innovation happens elsewhere.

This is where a new project called Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) comes in, building the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin layer 2 blockchain. Bitcoin Hyper is faster and cheaper than Bitcoin, and also fully programmable. This enables developers to launch apps and expand the Bitcoin ecosystem, allowing it to compete with modern blockchains like Solana and Ethereum.

The Layer 2 has yet to launch, but development is progressing well and is funded by public investments. It’s raising capital through a fully on-chain presale that anyone can join, offering a discounted price that some analysts believe could lead to 100x gains once HYPER hits the open market.

So far, the Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised $17 million, making it one of the strongest public fundraising events in crypto right now. That’s a clear sign of just how promising this project is, but can it truly live up to its potential? Let’s take a closer look.

Bitcoin Hyper unlocks new possibilities on Bitcoin

Everything has tradeoffs, and publicly distributed blockchain ledgers are no exception. Bitcoin’s tradeoff is scalability and functionality in order to maintain the world’s most secure, decentralized, and immutable network.

Bitcoin’s strengths make it a credible alternative to major stores of value – such as gold, real estate, or government bonds. However, as demonstrated by more modern alternatives, blockchain technology could be utilized for much more than storing wealth.

Newer networks, such as Ethereum and Solana, have proven that blockchains can serve as a platform for programmable, tamper-proof, and permissionless applications that operate across borders. But imagine these characteristics guaranteed by Bitcoin’s world-leading security.

Globalized financial systems without centralized intermediaries; ecosystem rewards and incentives that stimulate participation; rails to speculate on community-driven assets like meme coins and NFTs. The possible applications of blockchain are endless, and these innovations could soon be happening on Bitcoin thanks to Bitcoin Hyper. But how does it work?

The Bitcoin Hyper L2 is built on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) execution environment, so it benefits from Solana’s speed and programmability. Additionally, it features a trustless canonical bridge, allowing holders to securely transfer their BTC to and from the L2. And it periodically reports its network state back to the L1 using ZK-rollups, inheriting Bitcoin’s core advantages.

Based on its use case, Bitcoin Hyper quite clearly has substantial potential – but it’s also important to consider market dynamics when exploring how far it could go.

2 more rate cuts are coming – HYPER is preparing for takeoff?

After nine months of anticipation for the next U.S. interest rate hike, the market barely flinched when it finally happened this week, leaving many traders feeling underwhelmed. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is at exactly the same price as seven days ago, while Ethereum has decreased by 5%.

However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. When you look at the bigger picture, you’ll see that the Fed cuts were already priced in before the event – meaning the gains had already been realized. Bitcoin is up about 15% since mid-June, while Ethereum has nearly doubled from its June lows.

With this in mind, another mid-term market rally could be on the horizon if investors expect more rate cuts, which is exactly what market sentiment suggests. CME Market’s FedWatch Now tool anticipates two more cuts by the end of the year.

This is good news for market-leading assets, but rather than buying them directly, many investors are turning to lower-valued opportunities to maximize their gains. That’s why Bitcoin Hyper is exploding right now.

Alessandro de Crypto said Bitcoin is currently “in the calm before the storm,” but suggests that HYPER is the best way to capitalize on its upcoming gains.

Other analysts agree that HYPER might be set for market-leading returns, with Umar Khan from 99Bitcoins tipping the project for 100x gains in a recent YouTube video.

Additionally, crypto whales have been heavily investing in the project, with one trader purchasing $18,000 worth a few days ago, and another investing $17,600.

This combination of analyst support, whale interest, and a timely market debut is what’s making HYPER one of the fastest-growing ICOs today, attracting roughly $200,000 to $300,000 in daily capital inflows.

Traders scramble for Bitcoin Hyper’s 67% APY staking rewards

Another reason the Bitcoin Hyper presale is doing so well is that investors can start earning before the token even lists on exchanges. There is a staking mechanism live in the presale offering a 67% APY, but rewards will decrease as the staking pool grows.

Over 700 million HYPER have already been locked into the staking contract, indicating a long-term approach among early investors. When combined with HYPER’s problem-solving use case, presale momentum, and macroeconomic tailwinds, it appears that the stars are aligned for some serious excitement in the coming months.

