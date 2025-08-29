Bitcoin Infrastructure SPAC Raises $200M Backed by Crypto Leadership

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 17:05
Octavia
VIA$0.0153--%

TLDR:

  • Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp aims to raise $200 million via SPAC, founder names in SEC S-1.
  • SEC S-1 lists Boca Raton base and CEO Ryan Gentry behind $200M Bitcoin infrastructure SPAC.
  • SPAC targets Bitcoin infrastructure with crypto exec team and $200 million funding plan.
  • Filing shows SPAC’s $200M deal size at $10 a share, hinting at crypto-oriented infrastructure ambition.

A fresh $200 million play is coming to the crypto space. Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, a new SPAC, has filed to go public with plans to focus on building and acquiring Bitcoin infrastructure. 

The filing lays out a clear funding target while drawing on leadership from well-known crypto executives. It marks another attempt to channel public market capital into the backbone of Bitcoin’s ecosystem. Investors now wait to see how this venture will shape its path forward.

Teaming Crypto Cred Behind the SPAC

According to the filing, the SPAC is incorporated in Boca Raton, Florida, with Ryan Gentry listed as chief executive officer. The document outlines a deal size of $200 million, based on shares priced at $10 each. 

Founders connected to Lightning Labs and Multicoin Capital are also tied to the effort, giving the project a leadership group with deep crypto roots. Their backgrounds signal an intent to blend operational expertise with industry networks, shaping the strategy behind the fund.

The involvement of executives with long histories in the digital asset space suggests a deliberate approach. 

By leaning on their reputations, the team aims to establish trust with prospective investors. The SPAC structure offers a familiar vehicle for public fundraising while tying its direction specifically to Bitcoin infrastructure. 

For many in the market, that focus reflects both clarity and discipline.

Crypto Infrastructure Focus with Price-Sensitive Funding

The plan centers on a funding model built around accessibility and scale. 

At $10 per share, the SPAC aims to secure $200 million in gross proceeds, a structure that keeps entry manageable for a wide pool of investors. The pricing also frames expectations clearly, removing ambiguity about cost and potential dilution.

The filing further details redemption provisions, including how funds will be held in trust if no acquisition closes within 24 months. That mechanism is designed to protect investors while preserving flexibility for management. 

The structure highlights readiness to act swiftly once a suitable target emerges, balancing investor safeguards with operational urgency.

For crypto investors watching the space, the message is straightforward. This SPAC intends to deploy capital where Bitcoin’s supporting infrastructure can scale, and the people behind it carry the experience to pursue that vision.

The post Bitcoin Infrastructure SPAC Raises $200M Backed by Crypto Leadership appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.011+18.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05604-5.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20818-3.51%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.22-8.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1044-1.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804+11.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:21
Share
Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 17:38
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone

US Banks Laundered $312B, But Crypto Gets the Blame