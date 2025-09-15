The post “Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The Bitcoin price is trading near $ 116,000, but it’s struggling to break higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 17 FOMC meeting. Despite a 4% gain over the past week, the cryptocurrency has yet to surpass its all-time highs. This hesitation has raised doubts about whether momentum is fading as traders wait for clarity on interest rate cuts.
Economist and long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff believes the cryptocurrency is running out of steam.
He argued that lowering rates while inflation remains high could worsen economic risks.
Schiff also compared Bitcoin’s performance with traditional assets:
According to him, this shows investors are prioritizing gold and silver as safer bets.
The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points on September 17. Analysts at Goldman Sachs even predict three consecutive cuts into December. While rate cuts often support markets, some warn they can be bearish in the short term.
Crypto expert Ted Pillows explained:
This uncertainty, he said, could weigh on Bitcoin in the near term.
Not everyone agrees with Schiff’s bearish view. Pillows added that crypto may behave differently than stocks:
He also pointed out that altcoins are already showing strength, with the Altcoin Season Index climbing higher. This suggests capital may be rotating from Bitcoin into other crypto assets.
For now, Bitcoin sits at a critical level. Schiff highlights gold’s strength, while others see crypto’s resilience. Whether Bitcoin breaks resistance or altcoins continue leading, the coming weeks around the Fed’s decision could be decisive for the entire market.
Yes, the Altcoin Season Index is moving higher, showing altcoins are gaining momentum while Bitcoin consolidates.
Analysts are divided. Some believe rate cuts could cause short-term weakness as markets price in economic slowdown, while others argue crypto could recover faster than traditional assets.
Gold and silver are rallying as traditional safe-haven assets, while Bitcoin is consolidating below its all-time highs. Schiff argues this shows investor preference for metals.
Yes, many analysts believe altcoins may continue outperforming as capital rotates away from Bitcoin into Ethereum, Solana, and other projects with strong ecosystems.