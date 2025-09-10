Bitcoin isn’t just for tech companies, here are the industries eyeing treasury strategies | Opinion

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

When Strategy and Tesla added Bitcoin (BTC) to their balance sheets, it sent a clear signal: Bitcoin wasn’t just for crypto die-hards anymore. Tech companies with serious gravitas had officially entered the fray.

Summary Corporate Bitcoin holdings are surging — over 3.64M BTC ($428B) now sit on balance sheets across private firms, public companies, and ETFs, expanding beyond tech into manufacturing, media, and logistics.

From speculation to strategy — companies with stagnant growth or idle cash are treating Bitcoin as a treasury asset for resilience, FX hedging, and insulation against inflation, not just for returns.

Infrastructure and policy tailwinds — custody, accounting guidance, and clearer regulations in the U.S., Japan, and Europe have made Bitcoin exposure viable for mainstream firms.

A new boardroom calculus — with sovereign debt rising and fiat stress mounting, Bitcoin is shifting from curiosity to corporate category, signaling agility and forward-looking capital discipline.

As of August 2025, entities including private firms, public companies, and ETFs collectively hold over 3.64 million BTC, a sum worth roughly $428 billion. Tesla and MicroStrategy remain the headliners, but names like Semler Scientific, Nexon, and GameStop have joined the list.

That list is growing, and it’s not just tech anymore. From manufacturing to media to cross-border logistics, companies are starting to treat Bitcoin not as a bet, but as a balance sheet strategy.

The expansion of Bitcoin treasury interest

Bitcoin is now being actively discussed in boardrooms of companies with slow-growing revenues, large international shareholder bases, and underutilized cash sitting on balance sheets.

For these firms, Bitcoin represents a way to reframe capital allocation: not just about yield, but about resilience. If you’re a publicly traded company with a global footprint and a stagnant stock price, a Bitcoin treasury strategy might be one of the few bold moves left to consider.

Much of this is made possible by progress on the infrastructure side. Custody is no longer a technical science experiment. Major accounting firms now advise on Bitcoin treatment. Policy clarity, particularly in jurisdictions like the U.S., Japan, and parts of Europe, has turned what was once a regulatory minefield into a manageable risk category.

As a result, Bitcoin exposure is finally becoming genuinely viable — not just for crypto-native or tech firms, but for any company with a balance sheet and strategic foresight.

Macroeconomic headwinds are accelerating the shift. Inflation is no longer just a developing-world problem, and even traditionally stable currencies are showing signs of stress. In this environment, the appeal of a scarce, non-sovereign asset like Bitcoin becomes less ideological and more strategic.

For companies operating across volatile economies, Bitcoin offers an escape hatch from capital erosion. It can serve as a counterweight against currency devaluation, a tool for managing foreign exchange (FX) exposure, and even a reserve asset to build trust with international investors.

Manufacturers in Latin America or Southeast Asia aren’t betting on Bitcoin to deliver 10x returns. They’re trying to ensure that next quarter’s input costs don’t spiral out of control. Bitcoin, in that context, isn’t speculation. It’s insulation.

We’re already seeing early signs of this play out. Brazil-based Méliuz has emerged as Latin America’s most aggressive corporate holder of Bitcoin, adding hundreds of BTC to its balance sheet in 2024 as part of a long-term treasury strategy. Mercado Libre, Latin America’s e-commerce leader, also holds Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) as part of its reserve structure. In Southeast Asia, companies like Singapore’s Genius Group are incorporating Bitcoin to preserve capital in a macro climate where traditional hedging tools are increasingly unreliable.

Which companies are likely next?

Media companies with cash-rich operations and IP-heavy portfolios are quietly weighing Bitcoin exposure. They don’t need to chase returns in risky growth projects. They need assets that hold value. Sony, with its vast entertainment empire and strong cash flows, hasn’t made a move yet, but it sits in a market where companies in adjacent sectors are already stepping in.

Nexon — a major Japanese game developer — allocated $100 million to Bitcoin back in 2021. That wasn’t a marketing stunt. It was a deliberate capital decision, made in a market where monetary uncertainty was real and institutional access to BTC was limited. The reputational and financial upside of being early in this cycle is hard to ignore.

Cross-border operators, too, are natural fits. In politically unstable regions or multi-currency markets, Bitcoin offers neutrality. It’s not tied to Washington or Brussels. For a logistics network spread across Africa or Asia, that neutrality isn’t ideological; it’s operational.

And in regions without access to Bitcoin ETFs, such as Japan, South Korea, or Southeast Asia, companies are going direct. Metaplanet’s accumulation strategy in Japan is a prime example. The absence of investment infrastructure isn’t slowing them down. It’s speeding them up.

Why now?

With sovereign debt ballooning and fiat systems under stress, idle cash starts to look irresponsible. Bitcoin, for all its volatility, has a clear long-term thesis: digitally scarce, censorship-resistant value. That message is resonating, especially with younger shareholders and global investors.

Some companies are feeling heat from their own investors. Metaplanet and smaller firms like DeFi Technologies have seen their valuations spike alongside their Bitcoin holdings. Others are starting to wonder: what are we leaving on the table?

Done right, Bitcoin exposure doesn’t scream recklessness. It signals agility. Paired with smart capital strategy and on-chain yield tools, it says: we’re not here to watch from the sidelines.

Bitcoin is moving from curiosity to a category. What started as a high-conviction play by a few tech CEOs is now being modeled across sectors. It’s not about hype. It’s not about headlines. It’s about capital strategy in a new era of monetary uncertainty.