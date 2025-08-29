Bitcoin Liquidity Weakens As Stablecoin Growth Down To $1.1B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 09:53
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.07354-0.76%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01506+1.68%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13344-0.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682+3.02%
























































Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches.

Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-liquidity-weakens-stablecoin-1-1-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00787+16.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.9118-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02775--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,411.24-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now