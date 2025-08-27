Bitcoin Long-Term Holders’ Realized Profits Surpass Past Cycles, Here’s What It Means

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 19:00
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

After a sudden pullback from its all-time high, Bitcoin’s price has continued its downward trend, retesting the $109,000 threshold. While the flagship crypto asset seems to have found stability above the $111,000 mark, on-chain data has revealed a massive uptick in realized profits following its recent surge to new highs.

Massive Profit-Taking Among Long-Term Bitcoin Holders

Bitcoin has had quite a remarkable price performance this cycle, breaking key boundaries and setting multiple all-time highs. In light of this significant upward price action, long-term BTC holders, often regarded as seasoned investors, appear to be cashing in their coins like never before. Particularly, long-term holders realized profits have risen sharply to levels that eclipse past bull market cycles. 

Glassnode, a popular financial and on-chain data analytics platform, reported the substantial rise in realized profits among these key investors in a recent post on the X platform. This increase demonstrates the unwavering faith of seasoned investors who have persevered through years of turmoil and are currently enjoying record profits. 

While it underscores Bitcoin’s maturing market structure, it also signals shifting dynamics in investor mood. Such development implies that seasoned holders are establishing the tone for what may turn out to be a defining chapter in BTC’s ongoing evolution. 

Bitcoin

According to the analytics platform, long-term BTC holders have already made more funds this cycle than they did in every previous cycle except one, which is the 2016-2017 market cycle. Data shows that long-term holders of Bitcoin have realized profits of approximately 3.27 million BTC, drawing close to the 2016-2017 market cycle, which recorded profits of over 3.93 million BTC.

Glassnode highlighted that the rising realized profits suggest elevated sell-side pressure. When combined with other indicators, the platform noted that the development indicates that the market has moved into a late stage of the cycle.

Short-Term BTC Holders Not Making Money

As the market turns increasingly bearish, Darkfost, an on-chain expert and author, has also revealed a worrying trend among short-term BTC holders. After examining the Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), the expert highlighted that the metric has just reached a critical juncture. Data shared by the expert shows that the metric has fallen below the level of 1. 

Darkfost highlighted that the metric’s monthly average is presently situated at the neutral point of 1. This positioning implies that short-term Bitcoin holders are no longer realizing profits, and some are actually losing money.

When this metric reaches this point, the expert claims that it often leads to two possible outcomes. Either short-term holders panic, resulting in more losses, or the market promptly recovers. Throughout this cycle, the second scenario has been more prevalent, but it has continuously presented compelling opportunities.

Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$3.0041+3.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01228+0.49%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001385-6.41%
OP
OP$0.699+0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.004008-0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3223-0.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer