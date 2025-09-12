Bitcoin Loses ‘Digital Gold’ Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 11:51
NEAR
NEAR$2,759+1,02%
Union
U$0,00949-3,45%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09706-4,11%
Movement
MOVE$0,1294+0,46%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000906+5,10%

Bitcoin’s role in financial markets is changing, and there are some numbers that make this very clear. Michael McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist, pointed out that as of Sept. 10, the 48-month correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached 0.5598, its highest point on record. 

To put it simply, the leading cryptocurrency is now more closely linked to equities than ever before. It is not really a store of value any more but rather a risky investment that is tied to the performance of stocks.

You Might Also Like

Back in 2017 and 2018, the correlation was well below 0.2, meaning that Bitcoin was doing its own thing with its own cycles, while stocks were marching to a different drum.l

That picture has changed a lot since late 2019, when the correlation started climbing steadily, first because of all the money from the pandemic and then because of the Federal Reserve’s tightening and easing policies. 

Source: Michael McGlone

The latest data shows that Bitcoin’s beta against the S&P has been consistently trading above 10, peaking near 17 this year. This means that for every percentage point move in stocks, Bitcoin has been swinging many multiples more.

No more “digital gold?”

As Bloomberg’s chart shows, Bitcoin’s performance against gold has crossed above 30 in 2025. In contrast, the classic safe haven has remained stable. 

The numbers confirm what traders have long suspected: Bitcoin is no longer the “digital gold” it was marketed as a decade ago. It has evolved into a highly sensitive barometer of risk appetite.

You Might Also Like

Thus, investors, who expect Bitcoin to protect them when things go wrong, are about to be disappointed. If the reading is indeed close to 0.6, it shows that Bitcoin is a beta to the NASDAQ or Russell 2000, not gold.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-loses-digital-gold-label-top-bloomberg-expert-proves

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0,02148-0,27%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09707-4,08%
DOGE
DOGE$0,2612+4,35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0,24343-3,64%
NODE
NODE$0,08765+3,29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02663-0,18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0,16175+0,35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0,00000000739+2,35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment