Bitcoin miner IREN had its best financial year with $501 million in revenue

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 17:01
NodeAI
GPU$0.2765-3.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018836+3.23%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07453-4.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-10.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15512-3.88%

Australian Bitcoin miner IREN says it has had its best financial year yet, with the company recording record revenue of $501 million for the financial year ending on June 30, 2025. This performance represents a remarkable 168% year-on-year increase, driven by a surge in its Bitcoin mining operations and expanding ventures into artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

The company’s revenue surged 226% year-on-year for the quarter, reaching $187.3 million. Net income for the period soared to $176.9 million, a dramatic turnaround from a $28.9 million loss the previous year. IREN credited the growth to increased mining output, improved operational efficiency, and advancements in AI services, including partnerships with major tech firms.

Investors responded positively, with IREN’s shares ending Thursday at $23.04, up 3.1%, and jumped another 13.9% in after-hours trading. Analysts say the rally reflects increasing confidence in IREN’s ability to diversify its revenue streams while maintaining a leading position in the competitive Bitcoin mining sector, which faces rising mining difficulty and energy costs.

The firm notes that this performance has taken place as it scales its infrastructure (and increases GPU capacity for AI streaming), and that it is uniquely positioned to have the best of both crypto and AI computing areas. Market observers say IREN’s success in combining classical mining with AI cloud products offers a model that other miners can emulate in the quest for growth and sustainability.

IREN expands AI cloud infrastructure

Leveraging on the foundation of its success in Bitcoin mining, IREN is ramping up its AI operations. The company has become a “Preferred Partner” with Nvidia, meaning it has direct access to the tech giant’s latest and greatest hardware. This collaboration is a strategic step for IREN, strengthening its revenue streams and consolidating its leading position in high-performance AI computing.

In Q2, its installed base reached 1,900, growing 132% YoY. The company expects to grow this count to 10,900 GPUs by December 2025. This growth is anticipated to create $200-250M of annualized AI revenue, or almost ten times the previous quarter’s revenue.

IREN’s AI cloud business leases GPU power to customers running machine learning, training massive language models, and processing other high-performance AI jobs. The move comes as demand for AI computing is exploding worldwide, with businesses and research organizations searching for faster, more efficient hardware to power their AI work.

Executives at IREN have indicated that the AI operations are designed to complement its Bitcoin mining business. By taking advantage of the same data center infrastructure, the company can minimize its energy consumption and operational costs while gaining access to one of the hottest tech market segments. This strategy, analysts say, allows IREN to grab a big piece of the AI computing market while continuing to lead the cryptocurrency mining sector.

IREN drives growth with strategic shift and future plans

IREN’s strategic shift from traditional Bitcoin mining to becoming an AI cloud infrastructure provider marks a strong trajectory for the company’s growth. It operates four data centers in British Columbia, Canada, and Childress County, Texas, that support Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services, powered by renewable energy from wind and solar sources.

IREN plans to deploy over 60,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs across its data centers in British Columbia. The company has secured a second GP financing covering the full hardware cost and is pursuing additional financing initiatives.

IREN has also been established to benefit from the increasing need for AI infrastructure through its sound financial status and broad range of portfolios. With an emphasis on scale and power efficiency, the company remains competitive in today’s tech industry, which looks vastly different from what it did a decade ago.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/iren-posts-record-501m-revenue/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.011+18.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05604-5.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20818-3.51%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.22-8.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1044-1.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804+11.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:21
Share
Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 17:38
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone

US Banks Laundered $312B, But Crypto Gets the Blame