“Bitcoin Miner” TeraWulf Pivots to AI With $3.2B Google Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.476-1.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021898-0.05%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2075-1.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01499-9.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.76%
  • Google boosts TeraWulf backstop to $3.2B, raising its equity stake to 14%.
  • TeraWulf expands Lake Mariner with CB-5, adding 160 MW and $6.7B in revenue potential.
  • Mining firms shift capacity to AI hosting after 2024 halving cuts Bitcoin rewards.

TeraWulf has confirmed a major expansion of its partnership with Google, securing a massive $3.2 billion financial backstop to build out a new 160-megawatt (MW) data center at its Lake Mariner campus in New York. But if you think this is a Bitcoin story, you’re only half right.

In exchange for the financial support, Google will receive warrants to purchase 32.5 million shares of TeraWulf, a deal that raises its equity stake in the company to about 14%.

The Big “Pivot to AI”

According to TeraWulf’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kerri Langlais, this blockbuster deal is specifically for contracted artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads; it does not apply to the company’s Bitcoin mining operations.

Related: HIVE and TeraWulf: Efficiency Key for Bitcoin Miners Post-Halving

This move shows a broader shift happening across the entire mining sector. Following the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, which cut block rewards in half, many companies are now redirecting their massive power capacity toward the booming AI and HPC markets to find new revenue streams. 

While TeraWulf will continue its Bitcoin mining operations, the company confirmed it does not plan to expand that side of its business.

The Long-Term Vision: A Digital Infrastructure Company

TeraWulf executives emphasized that while Bitcoin mining provides near-term cash flow and contributes flexible load support to the electrical grid, the company sees greater future value in transitioning their power capacity toward these contracted AI and HPC workloads.

Related: Google Exempts Non-Custodial Wallets From Play Store Licensing Rules After Pushback

A report published by VanEck backs up this strategy. The asset manager projected that if public mining firms converted just 20% of their capacity to AI hosting, the sector could generate an additional $13.9 billion in annual revenue.

TeraWulf’s CEO, Paul Prager, stated that this expansion strengthens the company’s alignment with Google as it builds out the next generation of infrastructure for AI.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/google-backs-bitcoin-miner-terawulf-wulf-with-3-2-billion-for-a-160-mw-ai-facility/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives