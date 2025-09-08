Bitcoin Miners Hit Record Difficulty Amid Low Transaction Levels

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:24
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.52+1.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009952-5.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10113+2.04%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016788-1.27%

Bitcoin’s network difficulty has surged to a record high above 136 trillion, creating tougher conditions for miners already dealing with shrinking revenues.

The adjustment, logged at block height 913,248, marked a 4% rise from 129.6 trillion and extended a run of five consecutive increases since June, according to figures from Mempool.

Bitcoin Miners Face Tight Margins With Record Difficulty And Weakening Income

This mechanism is central to Bitcoin’s design. Difficulty levels are recalibrated every 2,016 blocks—roughly once every two weeks—to keep block production close to the ten-minute target.

Sponsored

Sponsored

A rise signals that more computing power has joined the network, while a drop reflects miner exits. In both cases, the adjustment ensures stability in the pace of new block creation.

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty. Source: Mempool

Meanwhile, the rising threshold comes at a challenging time for Bitcoin miners.

Data from Hashrate Index shows that hashprice—the benchmark for miner revenue per unit of computing power—has slipped to around $51.

That level is the weakest since June, underscoring how revenue pressure is building even as competition intensifies.

Bitcoin Hashprice Index. Source: Hashrate Index.

According to Hashrate Index, August’s numbers highlighted this squeeze. During the month, Bitcoin’s hashprice average across the period settled at $56.44, about 5% lower than July.

At the same time, the firm noted that BTC’s transaction fees offered little to no support during the period.

Hashrate Index pointed out that BTC miners collected just 0.025 BTC per block on average—a 19.6% slide from July and the weakest performance since late 2011. In dollar terms, that translated to $2,904 in average daily fee income, down nearly 20% month-on-month and the lowest since early 2013.

Considering the above, Bitcoin miners are in a bind as the combination of record difficulty levels and weaker revenue streams leaves their operations on tight margins.

This means miners may face mounting pressure to maintain profitability through the remainder of the year unless Bitcoin’s price climbs meaningfully or on-chain activity generates higher fees.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-miners-hit-record-difficulty/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527-1.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01823-0.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002602+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Share
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.461+3.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.36%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Share
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?