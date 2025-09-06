Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 02:10
Bitcoin
BTC$111,438.63+1.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011016+0.68%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin mining output declined in August as competition intensified following the 2024 halving.
  • Marathon Digital (MARA) remained the top player, increasing its output by 0.28% to 705 BTC.
  • Smaller miners like BitFuFu and Cipher struggled, with BitFuFu’s output dropping by 12.63%.
  • Cipher showed growth, increasing its Bitcoin mining output by 12.62% and expanding its holdings by 16%.
  • Larger companies like Riot Platforms and CleanSpark experienced moderate changes in mining output in August.

The Bitcoin mining industry faced challenges in August following the 2024 halving. Although competition remained fierce, Marathon Digital led the sector. The rise in operational costs forced many smaller miners to exit the market, consolidating power within larger companies.

Bitcoin Mining Output Declines for Smaller Firms

Bitcoin mining output showed a noticeable decline in August compared to July. Smaller mining firms, such as BitFuFu, faced difficulties in maintaining their production. BitFuFu’s output fell to 408 BTC, down 12.63% from the 467 BTC it mined in July. Despite this, the company’s holdings rose slightly to 1,899 BTC.

Similarly, Cipher experienced strong growth in its mining output. The company mined 241 BTC in August, a 12.62% increase from the previous month. Its holdings expanded by 16%, reaching 1,414 BTC. Cipher’s ability to increase both output and holdings reflects the firm’s resilience amidst a challenging environment.

Marathon Digital Expands, Riot and CleanSpark Struggle

Marathon Digital showed resilience in the face of rising competition and difficulty. The company mined 705 BTC in August, a 0.28% increase from July. Marathon also reinforced its position as the industry’s largest Bitcoin holder, with 52,477 BTC at the end of the month.

Riot Platforms and CleanSpark, two other major players, showed more modest results. Riot’s output decreased by 1.45%, mining 477 BTC in August. However, its holdings grew significantly to 19,309 BTC. CleanSpark also saw a slight decline in output, down by 2.09% to 657 BTC. Despite this, the company’s strategic moves suggest continued adaptation to the changing landscape.

Marathon Digital’s consistent performance and expansion solidify its leadership in the Bitcoin mining industry. With increasing operational challenges, the company remains a dominant force, showcasing the industry’s shift towards centralization.

The post Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04193-1.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204.96+1.13%
BULLS
BULLS$522.23+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,434.15+1.13%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01432+1.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now