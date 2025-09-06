Bitcoin Mining’s Golden Age or Final Battle? Insights From Fakhul Miah

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:53
In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025.

Episode Description

In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025.

From the rise of AI hyperscalers competing for energy resources to the financial engineering transforming miners into sophisticated operators, this conversation dives deep into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry.

Key topics covered:
1. Why AI is Bitcoin mining’s most aggressive new competitor
2. How miners are evolving with BTC-backed loans and convertible notes
3. The shifting geopolitics of mining: U.S. vs. Latin America and Africa
4. What $100B in Bitcoin ETFs and sovereign reserves mean for adoption
5. The big picture: Bitcoin mining’s transformation into a global infrastructure industry

Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, investor, or just curious about the intersection of technology, energy, and finance, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.

Chapters:
00:00 Introduction: Bitcoin Mining Faces a New Kind of Competition
00:45 GoMining’s Role in Tokenized Bitcoin Mining
02:43 The Rise of AI Hyperscalers and Energy Market Disruption
03:15 Bitcoin Mining’s Flexibility vs. AI’s Energy Demands
06:15 Why AI Is a Formidable Competitor for Miners
08:09 The Power Struggle: Bitcoin Mining’s Future Amid AI Growth
09:02 Financial Engineering: How Miners Are Avoiding Liquidation
12:11 The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining into a Balance Sheet Business
16:57 Shifting Geopolitics: Latin America and Africa’s Mining Rise
20:36 U.S. Mining Dominance: Can It Adapt to Stay on Top?
24:50 Institutional Adoption: $100B in ETFs and Sovereign Reserves
28:40 Bitcoin’s Next Phase: Stability, Risks, and Financialization
31:10 Bitcoin as Digital Gold vs. Everyday Currency
34:51 The Role of Institutions and Whales in Bitcoin’s Future
37:00 The Big Picture: Bitcoin Mining’s Transformation by 2030
39:29 What Miners, Investors, and Policymakers Should Focus On
42:35 Closing Thoughts: GoMining’s Vision and What’s Next

Source: https://thedefiant.io/podcasts-and-videos/podcast/bitcoin-mining-s-golden-age-or-final-battle-insights-from-fakhul-miah

