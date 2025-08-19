Bitcoin, moderate risk but whales stationary: MVRV BTC +21% indicates profit-taking and consolidation

With MVRV BTC +21% in the latest Santiment update, the risk on Bitcoin is moderate: the probability of profit-taking increases and a consolidation phase is emerging. The whales are not selling and continue to accumulate, reducing the supply pressure and maintaining a balance, albeit fragile.
According to the data collected by our on-chain research team, the accumulation metrics and supply distribution show a shift towards medium and large-sized wallets over the last 18 months. The market analysts we collaborate with observe that, despite the increase in MVRV, there are currently no systemic signs of excessive leverage expansion that typically accompany market tops.
The MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) compares the market capitalization of Bitcoin with the realized capitalization, which is the aggregate value of all coins at the price of the last on-chain movement. In this context, it is a synthetic thermometer of the average unrealized margin.
The most recent reading from Santiment shows a value of about +21%: it is not a historical extreme, but it falls within a moderate risk zone that has often preceded phases of price consolidation or cooling. It should be noted that macro contexts can shift the balances quickly.
Basic formula: MVRV = market cap / realized cap. In the Santiment dashboards, the data is expressed as the percentage deviation of the market cap from the realized cap: MVRV% = (market cap − realized cap) / realized cap.
With an MVRV in the +21% area, a significant part of the market is in profit. In these conditions, it is natural for some holders to realize, reducing directional momentum and favoring a sideways trading range. We are not in a “top euphoria,” but in a phase where risk is perceived and liquidity is managed with greater caution.
After the new all-time high reached in mid-2025, Bitcoin has initiated a technical pause: price swings within a defined range, decreasing volumes, and reduced directional momentum. An interesting aspect is the effect of leveraged positions, which can generate volatility spikes in the presence of short-/long-squeeze.
Wallets with 10–10,000 BTC have continued to increase their holdings throughout 2024 and the first half of 2025, adding about 266k BTC since the beginning of 2024. The distribution of supply remains skewed towards strong hands, which so far have not shown signs of aggressive selling. In this context, the supply pressure remains under control.
The macro picture remains decisive. The September 2025 meeting of the Federal Reserve will be watched for any indications on rate cuts or confirmations, with a direct impact on investors’ asset allocation. The implied probabilities are available on the CME FedWatch Tool. It should be noted that surprises on the inflation or employment front can shift expectations rapidly.
