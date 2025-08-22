Bitcoin near $114000 resistance as traders await FOMC signals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 06:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.439-3.97%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06941-5.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-3.07%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021835-2.30%
  • Bitcoin struggles at $114,000 resistance, with $112,934 as current price amid FOMC
  • Traders watch Jackson Hole symposium, with Powell’s speech likely to impact rate cut expectations.
  • Support zone between $109,850 and $111,900 is critical; falling below could weaken Bitcoin’s structure.

Bitcoin stayed volatile around $112,934 as Wall Street opened on Thursday, barely reacting to a new US-EU trade deal. Traders are watching the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday may rock markets.

The $114,000 price point is pivotal for Bitcoin, serving as a stiff barrier for bulls attempting to break higher.

Crucial Price Points and Fed Uncertainty

Analyst Rekt Capital observed that Bitcoin is having a hard time breaking above $114,000 resistance on the daily chart. He cautioned that losing this level convincingly would mean more price declines, particularly as the weekly close looms near.

Another trader, Daan Crypto Trades, highlighted a crucial support range between $109,850 and $111,900. Breaking below this may undermine Bitcoin’s market structure because of FOMC, implying a return to a consolidation period. Exchange data from CoinGlass indicated sturdy bid liquidity beginning at $112,900, aligning with Thursday’s lows.

Meanwhile, the US-EU trade deal had little effect on US stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq staying flat. Investors are more focused on Powell’s upcoming speech, as it could hint at whether the Fed will cut interest rates in September. Betting odds for no rate cut rose to 36% on Kalshi, while CME’s FedWatch Tool gave a 25% chance of rates staying at 4.25% to 4.5%.

Recent Fed minutes, FOMC showed most members are more worried about inflation than jobs, adding to market uncertainty. Powell’s past Jackson Hole speeches have moved markets, and traders expect this one could do the same for Bitcoin and other assets.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/bitcoin-near-114000-resistance-as-traders-await-fomc-signals-from-powell-speech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4788-1.42%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01908-3.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-3.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Share
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011926+1.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.16637+4.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00689-2.54%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/22 07:27
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?