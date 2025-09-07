Bitcoin network mining difficulty climbs to new all-time high

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 06:31
The Bitcoin network mining difficulty continues its long-term upward trend, hitting an all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday.

The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, the average difficulty level for mining a block on the network, climbed to a new all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday.

Network difficulty hit a previous all-time high in August and steadily rose throughout the month, despite projections that network difficulty would decrease.

Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total number of hashes per second from all miners on the network, has fallen to 967 billion hashes per second, down from the all-time high of over 1 trillion hashes per second recorded on August 4, according to CryptoQuant. 

