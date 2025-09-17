Bitcoin News: Metaplanet Announces New Subsidiaries in the US, Japan

In recent Bitcoin news, Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, often referred to as Asia’s MicroStrategy, has announced the creation of new subsidiaries in the US and Japan.

The move is part of its plan to continue scaling and growing its Bitcoin income generation business.

The new subsidiaries are Metaplanet Income Corp., Bitcoin Japan Inc., and Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd.

This announcement follows the company’s recent completion of a “silent period.” During that time, it secured $1.4 billion from its international offering.

The strategic move aligns with Metaplanet’s long-term vision of positioning itself as a key player in the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

This also reflects the company’s effort to diversify revenue sources while strengthening its role in driving mainstream adoption of digital assets.

However, despite the expansion, Metaplanet’s stock has continued to slump.

The largest corporate Bitcoin treasury in Asia, Metaplanet, announced new plans on September 17. The company’s board of directors approved several measures aimed at expanding its business.

One key step is the launch of Metaplanet Income Corp, a new U.S. subsidiary based in Miami, Florida. This unit will focus on growing the company’s Bitcoin income business.

Unlike Metaplanet’s core treasury strategy, which centers on holding Bitcoin, the new venture will actively use Bitcoin to generate revenue.

The strategy will include running derivatives operations and related activities designed to produce steady cash flow.

This new structure also separates Bitcoin income generation from treasury holdings. By creating this division, Metaplanet aims to strengthen transparency, governance, and risk management.

To support the new subsidiary, the company committed $15 million in initial capital. Leadership will include CEO Simon Gerovich, along with Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia.

According to Metaplanet, the move is expected to have a minimal impact on financial results for the current fiscal year.

However, it is expected to provide a stronger foundation for building a more sustainable revenue-generating Bitcoin business.

Additionally, the press release highlighted the purchase of the website domain “Bitcoin.jp.”

The company also adjusted the minimum exercise price for its 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights and published a Q&A document to address questions related to overseas offerings and stock rights.

The move is part of a larger strategy to strengthen Metaplanet’s home base in Japan. As part of this plan, the board approved the creation of Bitcoin Japan Inc., a new wholly owned subsidiary.

In more Bitcoin news, the subsidiary will focus on media, events, and services related to Bitcoin.

It will manage several platforms, including the recently acquired domain Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and the Bitcoin Japan Conference.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet stock slipped 1.16% to 594 JPY despite the announcements. Over the past day, the stock moved within a range of 571 JPY to 614 JPY.

Data from Yahoo Finance shows the stock has dropped 31% over the last month. This pullback has reduced its year-to-date gain to 71% at the time of writing.

The weaker performance comes as the company continues to issue and sell shares to raise capital for additional Bitcoin purchases.