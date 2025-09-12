Bitcoin News Today: Dennis Potter Defends Bitcoin’s Low Fees Amid Security Concerns

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 15:45
Moonveil
MORE$0.0969-4.44%
Bitcoin News Today

The post Bitcoin News Today: Dennis Potter Defends Bitcoin’s Low Fees Amid Security Concerns appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

As Bitcoin adoption spreads worldwide, the debate over transaction fees and network security continues to intensify. Low fees make Bitcoin more accessible, particularly in developing countries, but some argue that cheap transactions could eventually undermine the long-term security of the network.

Dennis Potter: Low Fees Are a Positive Force

Bitcoin advocate Dennis Potter believes that low fees are not a weakness but an opportunity.

Bitcoin Hashrate

Potter pointed to the network’s strong fundamentals, emphasizing that miners are currently well-compensated:

“Hashrate ATH. Average reward near ATH. Not a problem. Security intact and growing.”

He also dismissed calls for premature changes to the Bitcoin codebase:

“We can solve the problem when there are signs it’s a problem. Adding code to solve a problem that is more than 10 years away is short term thinking disguised as long term thinking.”

J.Dog’s Reply: A Security Budget Issue Ahead

Responding to Potter, community member J.Dog warned that the issue may not be urgent today but could become serious in the future.

He noted that with the Bitcoin halving cutting rewards every four years and many transactions shifting off-chain, miner incentives could weaken.

According to J.Dog, building a robust on-chain economy and driving demand for block space is key to ensuring long-term security.

Bitcoin Hashrate Reaches 1 Zetahash for the First Time in History

Bitcoin recently reached a historic milestone: 1 Zetahash of mining power for the first time in history. One observer explained:

The massive surge in hashrate signals:

  • Security Resilience – A 51% attack is already prohibitively expensive; each additional watt of hash power makes such attacks even less realistic.
  • Miner Efficiency – Higher hashrate squeezes out the least efficient miners, forcing them to capitulate or sell BTC, while more efficient miners can afford to hold.
  • Shift to Stranded & Dual-Purpose Energy – A growing share of mining uses energy that would otherwise go to waste (like oil rig flare gas) or doubles as heating systems. These miners face lower costs and less pressure to sell their BTC, reducing overall sell pressure on the market.

This dynamic creates a healthier ecosystem, where efficient, sustainable miners dominate and Bitcoin’s price stability benefits from reduced forced selling.

The Road Ahead for Bitcoin

The debate highlights a central question for Bitcoin’s future: should developers take action now to prepare for declining rewards, or wait until signs of strain emerge?

For Potter, the answer is clear: Bitcoin is stronger than ever today, with record hashrate and miner revenue. For critics like J.Dog, ignoring the security budget could risk cracks in the foundation years down the line.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to Price Analysis
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Are low Bitcoin fees a threat to network security?

According to Dennis Potter, no. He points to record hashrate and high miner rewards as proof that Bitcoin’s security is intact.

Will Bitcoin fees increase in the future?

Many analysts believe fees could rise as block rewards decline after halvings, making transaction fees a bigger part of miner revenue.

What is the Bitcoin security budget?

It refers to the total rewards miners earn (block rewards + transaction fees) that incentivize them to secure the network.

Can Bitcoin survive with low transaction fees?

Supporters argue yes, as long as miner rewards remain strong. Critics warn fees must rise long-term to maintain network security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196077+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09687-4.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3326+1.99%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%