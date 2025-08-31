Bitcoin News: Will Price Slip Under $100K This September?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/31 22:36
Bitcoin
BTC$108,903.76+0.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+1.14%
Bitcoin price

The post Bitcoin News: Will Price Slip Under $100K This September? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market opened the week on shaky ground, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to defend the $107,000 support zone. One analyst has warned that a bearish divergence that has been forming for weeks continues to pressure the price. 

Daily Chart: The Golden Pocket at $107K

For now, Bitcoin’s saving grace is the $107K–$108K golden pocket. Buyers have been stepping in to defend this zone, keeping the market from breaking down further.

If BTC loses this support on a daily close, the picture changes quickly. A breakdown would likely flip this zone into resistance, leaving $103.5K as the next short-term cushion. If selling accelerates, next targets are between $101K and $98K.

On the other hand, if Bitcoin manages to bounce, the road higher will not be easy. $109K–$110K is the first hurdle, followed by $112K, $114.5K, and $117K. Unless BTC clears those levels, every bounce risks being just another lower high in a weakening trend.

Liquidity Data Hints at Risk

Liquidation data adds another layer of concern. While there are liquidity pockets around $107K and $119K, the largest cluster sits far below current levels at $91K–$92K.

This does not guarantee that Bitcoin will crash that far, but in stressed markets, price tends to hunt liquidity. If bearish pressure builds, one cannot rule out a deeper correction.

Altcoins Finding Room to Breathe

There is one silver lining. Bitcoin’s weakness has given altcoins a chance to shine.

The Bitcoin dominance chart shows a continued pullback, meaning altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are holding ground better than BTC. Ethereum remains locked in a sideways range, while XRP is clinging to a supportive trendline that has so far kept bears in check.

As long as Bitcoin dominance keeps sliding, altcoins could outperform on a relative basis even if the broader market remains sluggish.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy