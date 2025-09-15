Bitcoin, not Big Tech, is the Market’s Biggest Story, Michael Saylor Says

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

The post “Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. Getty Images Key Facts Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday. “I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday. Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime. Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages. What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week? Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources…