Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement. The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin.  The company warns investors not to put huge […] The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement. The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin.  The company warns investors not to put huge […] The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 02:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.07558-10.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001539-6.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01538+10.09%

Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement.

The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin. 

The company warns investors not to put huge amounts of their portfolios on the virtual currency, considering it an overvalued and volatile asset. Although it has increased by eighty-two percent during the last twelve months, Bitcoin is still prone to excessive volatility. 

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which tracks Bitcoin using iShares, and the Bitcoin-oriented fund by Sygnia, which was launched in June, have drawn the attention of many investors.

 Sygnia, however, takes an active role when clients attempt to transfer too much money to this fund in order to cushion them against harsh market volatility.

Investors Called to Reduce Bitcoin Exposure.

The CEO of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka, pointed out the necessity of diversification. She explained that no more than 5% of the living annuities or the discretionary investment assets should consist of cryptoassets. 

Investors who try to go beyond this limit are contacted personally by the company to discourage risky portfolio actions.

Wierzycka mentioned the sheer risks in emerging markets such as South Africa. It has a low national per capita GDP, causing the individual savings to be easily destroyed by extreme market volatility. 

Her emphasis on price volatility in Bitcoin is a significant issue, as she called upon people to be cautious in their message about crypto investments to prevent unreachable promises.

The Long-term Potential of Bitcoin, However, at What Price?

Despite the warning on the present value of Bitcoin, Wierzycka admitted that it is possible that it is turning into a long-term asset, not just a speculative one.

 Sygnia intends to increase its crypto ETF products, but not without a regulatory enhancement to safeguard investors.

The position of the CEO is quite conservative: he does not deny the positive prospects of Bitcoin, but he also makes it clear that he is primarily focused on the safety of investors and risk management. 

Volatility of Bitcoin is one of the main issues that Syngenta considers carefully by educating its investors and keeping track of their portfolios.

The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC.

Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC.

The post Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has always held a special place in crypto. Born as a joke, it became a cultural force and one of the most recognizable names in digital assets. At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin is around $0.28 with a market cap of about $42 billion. Its supply is more than 150 billion tokens in circulation, and unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, DOGE keeps minting new coins every year. The optimism around Dogecoin is that it may still deliver a massive run if crypto markets heat up. Analysts believe it could rise past $2 by 2026, representing a 10x return from earlier cycle lows. That surge would require a wave of adoption, fresh utility, and strong market conditions. For DOGE to move into multi-dollar territory, the community’s energy must be matched with payment integrations, new partnerships, and use cases beyond tipping or memes. DOGE price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Why Traders Are Looking Beyond DOGE Even though a 10x rise for Dogecoin sounds impressive, many traders are setting their sights on new opportunities with more room for exponential growth. This is where Little Pepe comes into the conversation. Little Pepe, known by its ticker LILPEPE, is positioning itself as more than a meme token. It combines cultural relevance with real blockchain utility through a Layer 2 network that promises fast speeds, low fees, and zero trading taxes. At the time of writing, the price of LILPEPE in its presale is $0.0022. Early investors who joined from stage 1 are already up more than 120% on their entry, while new buyers at stage 13 still have a projected 36.36% gain by the time of launch at $0.0030. The presale has raised over $25.9 million from a target of $28.7 million and sold more than 15.9 billion tokens out of 17.25…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07514-11.34%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02199-7.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:03
Share
138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

The post 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 20:42 Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to bounce after months of weakness, yet several analysts argue its ceiling could be lower than what fresh presales offer. More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), a name some label the next 100x meme coin for memecoins in crypto. Backed by strong presale momentum and a utility first roadmap with smart tokenomics, investors are weighing a Shiba Inu price prediction against Pepeto’s potential path. Let’s dive in! SHIB Price Patterns Point To 138% Upside Target Shiba Inu has spent recent weeks consolidating between $0.00001 and $0.000013, a range many analysts view as a firm base. It follows a sharp drop from $0.000033 during Q4 2024, a slide that left plenty of holders discouraged. Even so, momentum signals are improving. CoinCodex projects SHIB could climb as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. Indicators back that view, with RSI lifting from oversold zones and on chain accumulation hinting whales are quietly returning to the market. If trend strength builds, patient traders could finally see short term gains materialize in crypto. Shiba Inu Ecosystem Shows Fresh Activity Beyond candles and lines, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is quietly expanding. The Shibarium Layer 2 network kept growing, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million across the last month. Developers continue shipping updates on the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, moves meant to push utility beyond hype driven trading. Still, caution lingers. SHIB’s sizable circulating supply makes explosive upside harder, which is why comparisons to newer plays like Pepeto (PEPETO) are now common. While SHIB might deliver a double or even a triple from here, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale entry could set up outsized returns, positioning it among meme coins investors are watching closely in crypto right…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002184-8.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01703+0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528-8.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:21
Share
If You Bought $1000 Solana (SOL) and $1,000 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Today, This is How Much You’ll Have in a Year

If You Bought $1000 Solana (SOL) and $1,000 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Today, This is How Much You’ll Have in a Year

Solana (SOL) has cemented its place as one of the strongest performers in the altcoin market, backed by high transaction speeds and growing institutional interest. Analysts expect steady growth for SOL, with some forecasts pointing to a potential doubling of value over the next year. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale […]
Solana
SOL$196.88-7.31%
1
1$0.010061-32.02%
LightLink
LL$0.01024-4.38%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why This Penny Crypto Might Produce More Gains Than ADA Did in 2021 is now scheduled. It will go live on September 25, 2025 5:00 pm UTC.

138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

If You Bought $1000 Solana (SOL) and $1,000 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Today, This is How Much You’ll Have in a Year

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

Mercer reports a significant shift in client portfolios away from U.S. markets