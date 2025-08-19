Bitcoin Plunges to Weekly Low Amid Growing Volatility

Bitcoin ($BTC), the leading crypto asset, has reportedly gained significant spotlight while witnessing a noteworthy downturn in terms of price. As per CryptoRover, as of Monday, the flagship crypto asset has dropped to its 7-day low price level of $114,562.6. The crypto influencer took to social media to disclose that Bitcoin’s ongoing price downtrend highlights a sheer pullback from the recent highs, raising apprehensions. Hence, the investors are currently advised to stay cautious.
At the moment, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $114,562.6. This price level points out a 7-day low in terms of price. At the same time, the market capitalization of the crypto asset has slumped by up to 0.21% to reach the $2.29T mark. However, the 24-hour volume of the top cryptocurrency stands at $68.4B after a 20.13% dip.
Simultaneously, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed $3.5B in realized profit over the end of the week, expressing a 7% plunge from the ATH of $124,000. This has gained a market-wide attention amid the turbulent environment. However, despite the current price hovering around $114, the 24-hour high of Bitcoin ($BTC) accounts for $116,977.6.
The market onlookers consider the present market setting to be crucial and advise the traders to exercise caution. In such an environment, there is a great chance for a significant volatility driven by the short-term holders. The $116,977.6 mark serves as the immediate price support level. On the other hand, $112,701.11 operates as the immediate support level.
Keeping this in view, as CryptoRover puts it, the Bitcoin ($BTC) investors need to be careful and keep holding during the market uncertainty. Additionally, the long-term traders are also “HODLing” while going through the current market turbulence. Subsequently, whether the respective drop is a provisional shakeout or the start of a comprehensive correction is still to be seen.