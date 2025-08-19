Bitcoin Plunges to Weekly Low Amid Growing Volatility

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 18:20
Bitcoin
BTC$113,567.32-2.62%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
bitcoin main

Bitcoin ($BTC), the leading crypto asset, has reportedly gained significant spotlight while witnessing a noteworthy downturn in terms of price. As per CryptoRover, as of Monday, the flagship crypto asset has dropped to its 7-day low price level of $114,562.6. The crypto influencer took to social media to disclose that Bitcoin’s ongoing price downtrend highlights a sheer pullback from the recent highs, raising apprehensions. Hence, the investors are currently advised to stay cautious.

Market Volatility Pushes Bitcoin Below $115 as Asset Reaches 7-Day Low of $114,562.6

At the moment, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $114,562.6. This price level points out a 7-day low in terms of price. At the same time, the market capitalization of the crypto asset has slumped by up to 0.21% to reach the $2.29T mark. However, the 24-hour volume of the top cryptocurrency stands at $68.4B after a 20.13% dip.

BTC Price Chart

Simultaneously, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed $3.5B in realized profit over the end of the week, expressing a 7% plunge from the ATH of $124,000. This has gained a market-wide attention amid the turbulent environment.  However, despite the current price hovering around $114, the 24-hour high of Bitcoin ($BTC) accounts for $116,977.6.

Traders Advised to Stay Cautious Until Market Stabilizes

The market onlookers consider the present market setting to be crucial and advise the traders to exercise caution. In such an environment, there is a great chance for a significant volatility driven by the short-term holders. The $116,977.6 mark serves as the immediate price support level.  On the other hand, $112,701.11 operates as the immediate support level.

Keeping this in view, as CryptoRover puts it, the Bitcoin ($BTC) investors need to be careful and keep holding during the market uncertainty. Additionally, the long-term traders are also “HODLing” while going through the current market turbulence. Subsequently, whether the respective drop is a provisional shakeout or the start of a comprehensive correction is still to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-5.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.33-5.19%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004023-7.70%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14372-1.01%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.89%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M