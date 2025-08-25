Bitcoin Prediction Today as Saylor Hints at a New Bitcoin Buy, Tom Lee Says Bull Cycle Is Only Beginning, and More…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:06
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30586-3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09948-1.32%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140476-5.32%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000276+1.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01971-4.53%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.768-4.12%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00258-12.63%
















































Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience.

Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements.

She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism.

Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations.

As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way.

Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag).

When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-25-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.21879-0.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.114-3.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019709-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Share
Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
CROSS
CROSS$0.21879-0.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0551-17.76%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14324-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Share
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
Share
PANews2025/07/06 22:28
Share

Trending News

More

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto