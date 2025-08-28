Bitcoin Price Back Above $112K As Positive BTC NEWS Hits

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/08/28 20:16
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.651+2.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,070.68+1.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.16215+1.27%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05724+1.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,560.21-1.43%

Bitcoin Price Reclaims $112K

Bitcoin ($BTC) has bounced back above the $112,000 mark, regaining a critical level that many traders view as short-term support. Despite recent volatility, institutional flows and macro developments suggest that the broader bull cycle may be entering a new phase.

BTCUSD_2025-08-28_15-14-02.png

BTC/USD price in the past week - TradingView

Trump Family–Backed American Bitcoin to Go Public

Reports confirm that American Bitcoin, backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., is preparing to go public in September through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. A stockholder vote was held yesterday, clearing a key hurdle for the listing. The move marks a significant milestone for U.S.-based Bitcoin initiatives, tying political influence with blockchain infrastructure.

BlackRock Buys $262.6 Million Worth of Ethereum

In another major development, BlackRock disclosed a $262.6 million purchase of Ethereum ($ETH). This reinforces the growing narrative that large asset managers are diversifying beyond $Bitcoin into alternative crypto assets. Institutional confidence in Ethereum continues to rise, especially after the strong inflows into U.S. Spot-ETH ETFs.

Fed Rate Cut Odds Now at 87%

The macro backdrop also adds fuel to the crypto market. According to CME FedWatch, the odds of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in September are now at 87%. A dovish Fed has historically provided liquidity tailwinds for risk assets, with crypto often among the biggest beneficiaries.

Market Outlook: Parabolic Phase Ahead?

Some analysts suggest that the recent crypto market “dumps” are less about fundamentals and more about shaking out weak hands before institutional players accumulate positions. If true, the current consolidation could precede a parabolic phase in both $Bitcoin and $Ethereum as retail and institutional demand align.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+5.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
XRP
XRP$3.0162+0.36%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1238+4.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:43
Share
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.42-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:24
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu