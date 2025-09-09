Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 – $112,000 & Layer Brett Tops This Week Crypto Trending List

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09 20:29
Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has emerged as the week’s viral story, with its presale smashing through $3 million at just $0.0055 per token and early stakers still locking in yields near 800% APY. For traders chasing the next breakout, $LBRETT is quickly becoming the hottest name on the market.

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC stuck in a narrowing range

Bitcoin currently trades near $111,000, consolidating after weeks of selling pressure. The leading crypto has shed nearly 11% since late August, even briefly testing $107,270 before bouncing back over $110K. Market cap sits around $2.2 trillion, but daily volumes have thinned to between $22B and $90B, underscoring tightening liquidity.

The charts don’t look great either. Lower highs and lower lows have been forming since BTC’s peak at $124K, with candlestick patterns like dojis pointing to indecision. For now, price is being squeezed into a narrow band between $110,032 and $112,000 — a setup that usually precedes a larger move.

Much of the narrative around Bitcoin now revolves around ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT leads with over 746,000 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000. While these inflows once drove excitement, August actually saw $749 million in net outflows, showing just how cyclical and unreliable institutional demand can be.

In simple terms: Bitcoin is a giant, but giants don’t move fast. For traders chasing 20x or 50x gains in the coming bull cycle, BTC looks more like a slow store of value than a life-changing opportunity.

Layer Brett: The breakout presale insiders have on their watchlists

While Bitcoin consolidates and ETF flows stagnate, Layer Brett is exploding with traction. Its presale has already surged past $3 million, proving demand is snowballing before the token even launches. At just $0.0055 per token, retail investors are getting a shot at ground-floor entry into a project that blends meme coin energy with real blockchain scalability.

What makes $LBRETT different is rewards. Early stakers are still earning near 800% APY, multiplying their positions at a pace no blue-chip asset can match. Backed by Ethereum Layer 2 scaling, Layer Brett offers lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and a community-first movement that’s transforming hype into staying power.

Instead of waiting years for ETFs or macro headlines to move the needle, $LBRETT holders are reaping benefits today. It’s not just another meme token — it’s a parabolic presale play with the potential to become the next 100x meme coin in 2025.

Bitcoin stalls, Layer Brett trends

The Bitcoin price may be holding above $110K, but the charts point to stagnation, and ETF flows aren’t delivering the excitement traders hoped for. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and surging with viral momentum.

With $3M raised, staking yields around 800%, and tokens priced at just $0.0055, Layer Brett has become the trending altcoin of the week — and possibly the breakout story of the next bull run. Don’t settle for Bitcoin’s crumbs when $LBRETT is offering explosive upside.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 – $112,000 & Layer Brett Tops This Week Crypto Trending List appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
