Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 If Fed Turns Dovish, Says Galaxy CEO

Highlights: Novogratz predicts that a dovish Federal Reserve chair could trigger a major crypto rally. He said the Bitcoin price might climb to $200,000, though the U.S. economy could face costs. Trump’s Fed appointment choice may shock markets, boosting both Bitcoin and gold sharply. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin might climb to new highs if the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair adopts a strongly dovish stance. In an interview with Kyle Chasse released Friday, he described such a move as the biggest potential catalyst for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. He explained that a dovish leader would likely speed up interest rate cuts, which could provide solid support for risk assets. Novogratz Sees Bitcoin Hitting $200K but Warns of Economic Costs Mike Novogratz said the Bitcoin price could go up to $200,000, but it might be a temporary high. While he acknowledged the upside for crypto, he also cautioned that this outcome could come with significant costs for the U.S. economy. Novogratz added that despite the benefits of digital assets, it is not something he personally wants to see because of his concern for America. Novogratz cautioned that an overly dovish Federal Reserve could weaken the U.S. dollar, which might drive investors toward assets like Bitcoin and gold. He viewed this as a situation where both assets could rise sharply if confidence in U.S. monetary independence fades. Historically, lower interest rates have reduced the appeal of bonds and deposits, often redirecting liquidity into risk assets. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s “biggest bull catalyst” could be an ultra-dovish policy shift following a change in Federal Reserve leadership. He noted that if Trump appoints a dovish chair, aggressive rate cuts could drive Bitcoin to $200,000 — but warned it… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 27, 2025 Daleep Singh, vice chair and chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, shared a similar perspective, saying that risks to the dollar remain tilted to the downside. He also highlighted the likelihood of a major shift in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) after Powell’s term ends in May 2026. “On a cyclical basis, I think the risks to the dollar are skewed to the downside,” he added. Trump’s Fed Appointment Could Shock Markets Novogratz suggested that if Trump goes ahead with his promise to appoint a dovish leader, it could create what he described as a major shock for the markets. He believed such a move would cause both gold and Bitcoin to rise sharply. He explained that while many expect Trump to select someone dovish, there is still uncertainty surrounding the final choice. According to him, this scenario may not fully appear in market behavior until the appointment is officially confirmed. Novogratz also mentioned that investors might not take Trump’s intentions seriously until the decision is actually made. BREAKING: President Trump just called on Jerome Powell to “RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.” And if he doesn’t, he should be FIRED for lying to Congress, as Federal Housing Chair @Pulte alleged POWELL MUST GO! pic.twitter.com/jpNoFCoblt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 2, 2025 Reports suggest that Trump has limited his choices for the next Federal Reserve chair to three names. The list includes White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Trump mentioned during remarks at the Oval Office on September 6 that these three could be considered the leading candidates for the role. Fed Moves Put Pressure on Bitcoin Price The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, as markets largely expected. Waller had been calling for a rate cut since July. Bitcoin is under pressure, trading near $109,000 after a 6% drop last week. Powell lowered expectations for further rate cuts, saying policy depends on data. Crypto markets faced turmoil this week with over $1.1 billion in liquidations. Ethereum led the selloff with $409 million, while Bitcoin saw $272 million liquidated. Still, Galaxy Digital CEO hopes that the Bitcoin price could shift market sentiment quickly if the Fed Chair turns dovish. 