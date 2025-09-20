The post Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:13 Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.” To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000. But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling. Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs. This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum. According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise. Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000? Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there… The post Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:13 Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.” To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000. But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling. Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs. This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum. According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise. Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000? Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there…

Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:45
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.35%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013978-1.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,998.05+0.03%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01441-0.55%
READY
READY$0.02026+21.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,490.94-0.26%
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:13

Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.”

To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000.

But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling.

Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake

Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs.

This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum.

According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise.

Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000?

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there are fears the coin might dip in the opposite direction.

Technical triggers like the TD Sequential indicator are now showing sell signals, further darkening the outlook for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. If Ethereum falls below $4,500 and doesn’t immediately get support around $4,350, there is a possibility ETH might dip below $4,000.

LayerBrett: Designed to Thrive Even in Bearish Market Conditions

When top crypto dogs like Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer significant drops, the whole crypto industry often always follows suit. But LayerBrett begs to differ. In the middle of this market uncertainty, it has embarked on a serious rally that has made it an investor magnet.

Launched several weeks ago, the LayerBrett presale has raked in over $3.8 million from countless investors worldwide. This is an impressive feat, considering that LayerBrett’s presale isn’t open to venture capitalists with deep pockets. The amount raised has been contributed mostly by retail traders, which makes it a grassroot movement that is heading to the top.

So, what’s the attraction? LayerBrett exudes a meme vibe, but at the same time offers lightning fast transactions at an extremely cheap price. As a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, its allure is inexplicable, and staking rewards of over 600% APY has made it irresistible to anyone who has heard about it.

How High Can LayerBrett Soar?

The potential of this token is massive. Everyone is talking about it online, and in the next few weeks, LayerBrett is going to catch on like fire on Social Media. The FOMO is going to be through the roof, making its presale the hottest crypto event of the moment.

At an affordable $0.0058, anyone can jump on the bandwagon, and rake in as much as 100x profit when it finally gets listed on exchanges. Imagine buying Bitcoin for $1 and ETH for a few cents when they were in their infancy. That’s the kind of opportunity that LayerBrett’s presale is offering today’s investors.  Don’t miss out on it.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-price-crash-warning-btc-could-be-heading-below-110k-and-eth-sub-4000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

The post Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote: “From the victim’s perspective, he just clicked a few times to confirm the wallet’s pop-up signature requests, didn’t spend a single penny of gas, and $6.28 million was gone.” How Permit exploits work Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender. That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players. Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move. As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet. This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars. Phishing losses The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns. Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July. According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half…
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:31
Share
1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

The post 1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22. Technical traders are now closely watching —if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size. Pepe (PEPE) PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest. The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are also…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000019043-3.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013961-2.29%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 10:30
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009935-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797+0.23%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006055-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak