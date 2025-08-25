Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 As Metaplanet Announces To Buy $11.7M Worth Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s price retreated below $112,000 as Japan’s Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 103 BTC worth approximately $11.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at roughly $2.2 billion.

The announcement comes as FTSE Russell confirmed Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index, upgrading the company from small-cap to mid-cap status in its September 2025 semi-annual review. The index inclusion, set to take effect after market close on September 19, marks a significant milestone for corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies.

“Another important milestone on our journey as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company,” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The company’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy aims to accumulate 210,000 BTC.

The latest purchase was partially funded through the exercise of 49,000 stock acquisition rights between August 18-22, which added 4.9 million shares to the company’s total outstanding shares, now reaching 722 million. This financing mechanism, while diluting existing shareholders, enables continued Bitcoin accumulation without depleting cash reserves.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index creates a regulated route for BTC exposure and paves the way for other Bitcoin-forward companies to join major benchmarks. Passive flows into the FTSE indices could channel institutional capital into Metaplanet, offering indirect Bitcoin exposure.

The company’s transformation from a traditional hotel group to Asia’s most active Bitcoin treasury firm reflects a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption. In the past month alone, five public companies have announced significant Bitcoin treasury initiatives, including Ming Shing Group’s $483 million purchase and KindlyMD’s $679 million acquisition.

The integration of Bitcoin-heavy companies into traditional equity indices presents new challenges for institutional investors. While passive inflows through index inclusion could boost liquidity and long-term stability, large movements in Bitcoin prices could create unexpected volatility for passive investors.

Eric Trump, who joined Metaplanet as a strategic adviser in March, is expected to attend the company’s next shareholder meeting in Tokyo in September. His involvement highlights the growing intersection between traditional finance and Bitcoin treasury strategies.

As more corporations adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies, the line between traditional equity investments and Bitcoin exposure continues to blur. Metaplanet’s FTSE inclusion may serve as a template for other companies looking to balance Bitcoin treasury operations with mainstream market participation.

The trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption shows no signs of slowing, with analysts expecting more companies to announce Bitcoin treasury initiatives in the coming months. This growing institutional acceptance, coupled with innovative financing structures, suggests that corporate Bitcoin holdings could become an increasingly significant factor in both equity and Bitcoin markets.