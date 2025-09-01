Bitcoin Price Faces Weak September As Whale Addresses Hit Record

Bitcoin whales reach record 19,130 as September weakness looms. Bitcoin price traded near $109,000 at the time of writing in September 2025.

The token faced its historically weakest month, while large holders increased their positions to record levels.

Seasonal Weakness Shaped Bitcoin Price History

Historical data from 2010 to 2025 showed that September was the weakest month for BTC.

According to Bitwise Asset Management, the token posted an average decline of –4.68% each September during that period.

Analysts said this pattern reflected recurring profit-taking and lower liquidity.

Other months showed stronger results. April posted average gains of about 33%, while November delivered increases of nearly 39%.

May averaged a rise above 22%, and October recorded close to 27%. These seasonal returns provided context, but analysts said they did not predict outcomes.

Each cycle reflected unique conditions such as macroeconomic shifts, regulation, or institutional flows.

September’s reputation as a weak month meant traders often watched closely for renewed selling.

Some market participants said the question was whether the current year had already absorbed its seasonal decline or whether more downside risk remained.

Whale Activity Supported Bitcoin Price Trends

Alongside seasonal data, whale behavior gained attention. In 2025, the number of addresses holding at least 100 BTC climbed to a record 19,130.

That figure surpassed the 2017 high of 18,544. Growth over the years was steady. In 2010, only 1,375 addresses held 100 BTC or more.

By 2024, the number had risen to 17,761. The 2025 record reflected consistent accumulation among large holders.

Analysts said these wallets often represented investors with long-term strategies.

Market observers tracked whale buying because large inflows sometimes preceded major price moves.

Heavy accumulation suggested confidence in the token’s future. However, the data did not guarantee short-term price direction.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price traded near $109,000 with daily gains of 0.29%.

Analysts said this stability showed the market balancing between seasonal weakness and sustained whale accumulation.

Looking Ahead to Market Drivers

The market in September 2025 stood at a crossroads. Seasonal trends pointed to weakness, but whale accumulation reached historic levels.

These factors set the stage for possible volatility. Institutional interest, macroeconomic policy, and regulatory updates were likely to shape outcomes.

Traders monitored whether whale buying would offset September’s historical pattern of losses.

The balance between short-term seasonal pressure and long-term accumulation remained central to the outlook.

At press time, the Bitcoin price held steady, leaving analysts focused on whether recent whale activity would play a decisive role in the months ahead.