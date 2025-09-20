Explore the future of Bitcoin price with our in-depth analysis and forecast. This article navigates the possible scenarios and chances for Bitcoin to hit new highs in the short-term period of the next two weeks.Explore the future of Bitcoin price with our in-depth analysis and forecast. This article navigates the possible scenarios and chances for Bitcoin to hit new highs in the short-term period of the next two weeks.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: What Are the Chances of New Highs in the Next Two Weeks?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 16:56
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1219-1.43%

Bitcoin's price is on everyone's mind. The upcoming two weeks are critical in determining if it will reach new peaks. Market observers are keen to see which coins might soar. Dive into the latest analysis to uncover insights on potential growth trends. This article is powered by insights from Outset PR, a data-driven agency known for tracking market shifts and crafting narratives that fit the evolving landscape.  

Bitcoin Holds Steady Amid Price Surge Speculations

Source: tradingview 

Bitcoin's price is currently hovering between $112K and $118K. It has seen a slight increase of 0.27% over the past week and 2.62% for the month. If Bitcoin can surpass the $120K resistance level, it might target the next hurdle at roughly $127K, signaling a potential climb of almost 7% from its current range. Over the last six months, Bitcoin has already demonstrated impressive growth of 38%. With a Relative Strength Index of nearly 30, it suggests room for potential upward movement. However, nearby support sits at around $108K, providing a safety net. The overall sentiment suggests cautious optimism, with eyes on breaking higher resistance levels soon.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind.

Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like:

  • Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential

  • Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience

  • Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically

Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert.

Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven

The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience.

Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include:

  • Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month. 

  • Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility.

  • Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage.

  • Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets.

  • Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts.

Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact 

Data-Led Campaigns Bring Results You Can Feel

Outset PR drives growth and awareness for both startups and established names. Notable results include:

  • Step App: Enhanced user engagement in the US and UK markets, which coincided with a 138% rise in the FITFI token’s value over the course of the campaign. 

  • Choise.ai: Covered the massive business upgrade, highlighting the utility and value of their native CHO token. During the campaign, CHO rose by 28.5x, hitting its 10-month high.

  • ChangeNOW: Achieved a 40% customer base increase via multi-layered PR efforts.

  • StealthEX: Boosted the brand visibility which resulted in 26 prominent media features and numerous re-publications, achieving a total estimated reach of 3.62 billion individuals.

If PR has ever felt like a black box, if it’s been unclear what results to expect and what you’re even paying for, Outset PR changes the equation. Its analytical model makes every step verified by performance insights. Its boutique approach ensures campaigns feel like they’ve been built inside your team. For crypto, blockchain, or AI enterprises that need clarity and velocity—this is what PR should feel like.

Conclusion

The next two weeks could mark a defining phase for Bitcoin as it tests key resistance levels and gauges investor conviction. A successful breakout might set the tone for a wider market rally, bringing renewed attention to altcoins that thrive in Bitcoin-led cycles. These insights, tracked and contextualized by Outset PR, underline the importance of aligning narratives with market dynamics—showing how data-driven analysis not only reveals trends but also frames stories that resonate with the current crypto cycle.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.io

Telegram: t.me/outsetpr 

X: x.com/OutsetPR 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock