Bitcoin Price Nears $113,500 Amid a Fresh US Sell-Off

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.476-1.35%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07173-3.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,898.16-1.13%
GET
GET$0.011214-1.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.225-3.46%

Key points:

  • Bitcoin selling pressure increases as US stocks dip at the Wall Street open.

  • BTC price almost hits $113,500 as over $100 million in longs gets liquidated in an hour.

  • ETF flows are now key as onchain fundamentals start “weakening.”

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to near two-week lows at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as US selling pressure surged.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

BTC price action “not a sign of strength”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping beneath $114,000.

Bitcoin and altcoins fell with US stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite Index down 1.2% at the time of writing.

Long BTC positions, subject to an ongoing squeeze, added another $116 million to their liquidation tally in an hour.

Data from CoinGlass also showed bids lining up around the $112,000 mark — already a point of interest for market participants.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass

“TLDR: The $107k – $110k range is coming into focus,” Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, summarized in part of his latest post on X.

BTC/USD one-day chart with 50, 100SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Alan flagged the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $110,950 as a potential support barrier, with the 50-day counterpart at $115,875 now important to reclaim.

On exchange order books, Material Indicators identified a $25 million band of liquidity at $105,000 — “plunge protection” against a deeper market rout.

“This bid liquidity does not look like it aims to get filled. It was placed to heard liquidity upward. If it fails to accomplish that and price reverts, I expect it to get rugged or moved before it gets filled,” it commented alongside a chart of liquidity and whale order volume.

BTC/USDT order book liquidity with whale volume data. Source: Material Indicators/X

Bitcoin ETF demand in the spotlight

In the latest edition of its Market Pulse updates, onchain analytics firm Glassnode meanwhile highlighted a growing divergence between institutional demand and price action.

Related: Bitcoin won’t go below $100K ‘this cycle’ as $145K target remains: Analyst

Investment vehicles, notably the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), were seeing inflows despite “weakening” onchain signals such as volume.

“With profit-taking on the rise, the sustainability of institutional flows and renewed buyer conviction in both spot and futures will determine whether this contraction stabilizes into fresh upward momentum or extends into deeper consolidation,” it reported.

The ETFs recorded a net outflow of $121 million on Monday, per data from UK investment firm Farside Investors. The largest ETF offering, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), saw its first outflows since Aug. 5.

US spot Bitcoin ETF netflows (screenshot). Source: Farside Investors

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-sell-pressure-palpable-btc-bid-support-stacks-at-105k?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives