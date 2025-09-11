Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/11 20:42
Bitcoin
BTC$114 268,08+0,21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01881-11,52%
Grand Base
GRAND$0,298--%

The last US CPI data ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting next week just came out, and the numbers are mostly in line with what experts predicted.

The regular Consumer Price Index matched precisely the forecast of 2.9% on a yearly basis. However, the monthly projection of a 0.3% increase was outpaced by the actual rise of 0.4%.

The Core CPI, which excludes more volatile sectors like food and energy, was also spot on with the expectations at 3.1% YoY and 0.3% MoM.

These CPI numbers have particular importance for the overall financial markets as the US Fed is set to have its next FOMC meeting in less than a week. After the most recent Jackson Hole speech, market experts believe Fed Chair Jerome Powell will finally follow Trump’s advice and lower the key interest rates after failing to do so in 2025.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately to the CPI announcement today. The asset had climbed to $114,000, and it jumped to a new multi-week peak of $114,500 before it suddenly dropped by a grand. As of press time, it’s back to $114,000.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

The post Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0,04409+3,40%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0,44-0,58%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004981+0,22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0988+26,82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006087+3,96%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0,25691-0,70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves