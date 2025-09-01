Bitcoin Price Recovers From 2-Month Low, TRUMP Coin Rockets 8% Daily: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s adverse price actions took the asset south to $107,000 hours ago, but it managed to react well and regained some traction.

Most altcoins continue with their indecisive moves, with XRP and SOL trading slightly in the green, while ADA and HYPE have marked minor gains.

BTC Slipped to $107K

The previous business week began on the wrong foot for the primary cryptocurrency as it slumped from over $115,000 on Sunday evening to under $111,000 by Monday morning. Despite a brief recovery attempt to $113,500, the bears kept the pressure on in the following days, and BTC slumped to under $109,000 mid-week.

Another unsuccessful bounce off took place on Thursday, but the overall bearish momentum continued and put even more selling pressure on the cryptocurrency. As a result, BTC slipped below $108,000 during the weekend and even lower, to just over $107,000 on Monday morning. This became its lowest price tag since July 4.

Bitcoin finally jumped after this decline and has added $2,500 since then, currently trading close to $110,000. Here are some more factors that could lead to enhanced volatility this week.

For now, though, BTC’s market cap has calmed at just over $2.180 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands at 56.2%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

TRUMP Rockets

Most altcoins followed BTC on the way south in the past week or so. On the daily charts, red still dominates but in a less painful manner. ETH is just under $4,500 after a minor decline, while XRP struggles to remain above $2.8. SOL, DOGE, TRX, SUI, LINK, and XLM are also slightly in the red.

CRO and PI, which were among the few altcoins in the green at the end of the previous week, are deep in the red now. CRO has plunged by 5%, while Pi Network’s token has dropped by over 8%.

The total crypto market cap has neared $3.9 trillion on CoinGecko, after dipping to $3.8 trillion earlier today.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Price Recovers From 2-Month Low, TRUMP Coin Rockets 8% Daily: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
