Bitcoin Price Slips as Bull Rally Loses Momentum on Geopolitical Jitters

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:23
Bitcoin’s recent rally is showing signs of fatigue as geopolitical uncertainties weigh on investor sentiment. While the market remains active, global tensions have tempered enthusiasm, causing BTC to slip within a tight trading range. Yet beneath the short-term caution, technical indicators suggest room for further upside, provided resistance levels are broken. 

This article examines Bitcoin’s current outlook, the broader crypto landscape, and how Outset PR equips projects to navigate volatile cycles with clear, data-driven communication strategies.

Bitcoin Holds Steady: Potential Growth on the Horizon

Chart BTC Source: tradingview 

Bitcoin currently sits in the low six-figures, with a price range between $115,025 and $121,853. Despite a slight dip last month, Bitcoin has shown significant growth over six months, surging over 20%. If the momentum continues, Bitcoin could break past its nearest resistance level of $126,206, potentially reaching the second resistance at approximately $133,033. This would mean an increase of more than 8% from its current range. The market indicators, with a low RSI and stochastic levels, suggest that Bitcoin might be poised for an upward movement, making the cryptocurrency enticing for growth-focused investors.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind.

Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like:

  • Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential

  • Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience

  • Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically

Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert.

Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven

The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience.

Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include:

  • Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month. 

  • Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR’s proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility.

  • Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage.

  • Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets.

  • Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts.

Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact 

Data-Led Campaigns Bring Results You Can Feel

Outset PR drives growth and awareness for both startups and established names. Notable results include:

  • Step App: Enhanced user engagement in the US and UK markets, which coincided with a 138% rise in the FITFI token’s value over the course of the campaign. 

  • Choise.ai: Covered the massive business upgrade, highlighting the utility and value of their native CHO token. During the campaign, CHO rose by 28.5x, hitting its 10-month high.

  • ChangeNOW: Achieved a 40% customer base increase via multi-layered PR efforts.

  • StealthEX: Boosted the brand visibility which resulted in 26 prominent media features and numerous re-publications, achieving a total estimated reach of 3.62 billion individuals.

If PR has ever felt like a black box, if it’s been unclear what results to expect and what you’re even paying for, Outset PR changes the equation. Its analytical model makes every step verified by performance insights. Its boutique approach ensures campaigns feel like they’ve been built inside your team. For crypto, blockchain, or AI enterprises that need clarity and velocity—this is what PR should feel like.

Conclusion

Although Bitcoin’s rally has slowed under the weight of global jitters, its long-term trajectory remains resilient, with strong technical signals pointing to potential recovery. Market watchers are closely monitoring whether BTC can reclaim momentum and push past resistance levels in the coming weeks. For crypto ventures, the lesson is clear: in times of uncertainty, visibility and precise narrative-building matter more than ever. Outset PR delivers that clarity, blending analytics with boutique strategy to ensure projects stand out even when markets hesitate.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.io

Telegram: t.me/outsetpr 

X: x.com/OutsetPR 

