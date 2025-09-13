Bitcoin Price Unfazed at $116K Despite Trump’s Latest Threats Against Russia and China

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 21:56
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.189+3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,356.99-0.01%

US President Donald Trump believes the war between Russia and Ukraine could end soon, but only if NATO follows his instructions.

The POTUS urged all nations of the union to stop buying oil from Russia, which has weakened their bargaining power. Additionally, he wants to impose “major sanctions” on Russia when all countries within NATO have agreed.

He added that this is not Trump’s war, as it would never have started if he were President at the time. Instead, he reaffirmed his stance that this is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war, and he was there to help stop it and save “thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives.”

He also believes that imposing 50% to 100% tariffs on China from all NATO nations would help, as the Asian giant has a “strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will break that grip.”

Similar macroeconomic developments, even threats from the US President, tend to impact the ever-volatile cryptocurrency markets, especially when they are published during the weekend when all other financial markets are closed.

However, this hasn’t been the case so far this time. Bitcoin’s price is up by almost 5% in the past week, and stands unshaken close to $116,000, as it did before Trump’s threats went live.

The post Bitcoin Price Unfazed at $116K Despite Trump's Latest Threats Against Russia and China appeared first on CryptoPotato.

