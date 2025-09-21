The post Bitcoin Rainbow chart predicts BTC price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart has outlined potential price ranges for October 1, 2025, as the asset seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance. Throughout September, the maiden cryptocurrency has struggled to push past the $115,000 support zone. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115,950, up 0.15% in the past 24 hours and gaining a modest 0.5% over the past week. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Looking ahead to October 1, the Rainbow Chart projects that Bitcoin’s price could fall within a broad band of $36,628 to $409,726, depending on prevailing market sentiment. The Rainbow Chart, a long-term valuation model often used to track Bitcoin’s price cycles, is built as a logarithmic regression chart. It color-codes Bitcoin’s valuation bands, offering investors a simplified way to gauge whether the market is undervalued or overheated. Bitcoin price prediction  The lowest tier, labeled “Basically a Fire Sale,” spans from $36,628 to $47,947. Above that, the “BUY!” zone ranges from $47,947 to $64,777, while “Accumulate” covers $64,777 to $83,811. The “Still Cheap” band sets Bitcoin between $83,811 and $108,471, followed by the neutral “HODL!” zone at $108,471 to $142,332. Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter Cautionary levels emerge as prices climb higher. In this case, the “Is this a bubble?” range extends from $142,332 to $181,644, while “FOMO intensifies” lies between $181,644 and $233,215. On the other hand, the red zones, seen as overheated territory, start with “Sell. Seriously, SELL!” at $233,215 to $304,169 and peak with “Maximum Bubble Territory” from $304,169 to $409,726. With Bitcoin trading around $116,000 as of September 20, the Rainbow Chart suggests that by October 1, 2025, the asset will most likely fall within the “Still Cheap” or “HODL!” bands, implying a fair value between $83,811 and $142,332. This outlook indicates that despite Bitcoin’s strong gains, the model places… The post Bitcoin Rainbow chart predicts BTC price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart has outlined potential price ranges for October 1, 2025, as the asset seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance. Throughout September, the maiden cryptocurrency has struggled to push past the $115,000 support zone. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115,950, up 0.15% in the past 24 hours and gaining a modest 0.5% over the past week. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Looking ahead to October 1, the Rainbow Chart projects that Bitcoin’s price could fall within a broad band of $36,628 to $409,726, depending on prevailing market sentiment. The Rainbow Chart, a long-term valuation model often used to track Bitcoin’s price cycles, is built as a logarithmic regression chart. It color-codes Bitcoin’s valuation bands, offering investors a simplified way to gauge whether the market is undervalued or overheated. Bitcoin price prediction  The lowest tier, labeled “Basically a Fire Sale,” spans from $36,628 to $47,947. Above that, the “BUY!” zone ranges from $47,947 to $64,777, while “Accumulate” covers $64,777 to $83,811. The “Still Cheap” band sets Bitcoin between $83,811 and $108,471, followed by the neutral “HODL!” zone at $108,471 to $142,332. Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter Cautionary levels emerge as prices climb higher. In this case, the “Is this a bubble?” range extends from $142,332 to $181,644, while “FOMO intensifies” lies between $181,644 and $233,215. On the other hand, the red zones, seen as overheated territory, start with “Sell. Seriously, SELL!” at $233,215 to $304,169 and peak with “Maximum Bubble Territory” from $304,169 to $409,726. With Bitcoin trading around $116,000 as of September 20, the Rainbow Chart suggests that by October 1, 2025, the asset will most likely fall within the “Still Cheap” or “HODL!” bands, implying a fair value between $83,811 and $142,332. This outlook indicates that despite Bitcoin’s strong gains, the model places…

Bitcoin Rainbow chart predicts BTC price for October 1, 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:51
1
1$0.0084+8.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,760+0.38%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001419-0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017573-0.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03567-2.16%

The Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart has outlined potential price ranges for October 1, 2025, as the asset seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance.

Throughout September, the maiden cryptocurrency has struggled to push past the $115,000 support zone. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115,950, up 0.15% in the past 24 hours and gaining a modest 0.5% over the past week.

Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Looking ahead to October 1, the Rainbow Chart projects that Bitcoin’s price could fall within a broad band of $36,628 to $409,726, depending on prevailing market sentiment.

The Rainbow Chart, a long-term valuation model often used to track Bitcoin’s price cycles, is built as a logarithmic regression chart. It color-codes Bitcoin’s valuation bands, offering investors a simplified way to gauge whether the market is undervalued or overheated.

Bitcoin price prediction 

The lowest tier, labeled “Basically a Fire Sale,” spans from $36,628 to $47,947. Above that, the “BUY!” zone ranges from $47,947 to $64,777, while “Accumulate” covers $64,777 to $83,811.

The “Still Cheap” band sets Bitcoin between $83,811 and $108,471, followed by the neutral “HODL!” zone at $108,471 to $142,332.

Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter

Cautionary levels emerge as prices climb higher. In this case, the “Is this a bubble?” range extends from $142,332 to $181,644, while “FOMO intensifies” lies between $181,644 and $233,215.

On the other hand, the red zones, seen as overheated territory, start with “Sell. Seriously, SELL!” at $233,215 to $304,169 and peak with “Maximum Bubble Territory” from $304,169 to $409,726.

With Bitcoin trading around $116,000 as of September 20, the Rainbow Chart suggests that by October 1, 2025, the asset will most likely fall within the “Still Cheap” or “HODL!” bands, implying a fair value between $83,811 and $142,332.

This outlook indicates that despite Bitcoin’s strong gains, the model places its current trajectory within reasonable valuation territory, rather than at bubble levels.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/bitcoin-rainbow-chart-predicts-btc-price-for-october-1-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239.61+1.03%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001861-0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.007384-1.48%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005399+4.85%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2513+0.92%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.013622-6.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824+4.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.15924+0.15%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate