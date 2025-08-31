Bitcoin Rainbow Chart predicts BTC price for September 30, 2025

The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart is projecting that the maiden digital currency could trade within a broad band between $36,596 and $409,412 by September 30, 2025.

The outlook comes as Bitcoin (BTC) faces bearish sentiment after slipping below the $110,000 support zone, sparking concerns it could retest the $100,000 level. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $108,400, down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and 1.7% over the week.

Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, the Rainbow Chart utilizes logarithmic regression to map Bitcoin’s historical performance into color-coded bands, each representing a distinct sentiment phase.

Bitcoin price prediction for September 30

At current prices, Bitcoin sits at the lower boundary of the ‘HODL!’ zone, which spans $108,379 to $142,415. This suggests that if Bitcoin holds steady or trends slightly higher, it is likely to remain in the band through the end of September.

Historically, this zone reflects fair value, where long-term holders are encouraged to stay invested rather than make aggressive buy or sell moves.

Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter

At the bottom, the ‘Basically a Fire Sale’ zone signals extreme undervaluation between $36,596 and $47,905. Above it, the ‘BUY!’ band covers $47,905 to $64,791, followed by the green ‘Accumulate’ zone at $64,791 to $83,759, which encourages steady long-term purchases. The ‘Still Cheap’ band spans $83,759 to $108,379, just below Bitcoin’s current level.

Bitcoin near-term outlook

Mid-range valuations include the ‘HODL!’ zone ($108,379 to $142,415) and the yellow ‘Is this a bubble?’ range ($142,415 to $181,497). Above that, speculative energy dominates with the orange ‘FOMO intensifies’ band ($181,497 to $233,030).

Near the top, the ‘Sell. Seriously, SELL!’ range stretches from $233,030 to $303,932, while the ‘Maximum Bubble Territory’ caps the spectrum at $303,932 to $409,412, levels historically associated with overheated market conditions and cycle tops.

Notably, while the Rainbow Chart is not a predictive model in the strict sense, it provides context for Bitcoin’s price cycles in relation to past bull and bear markets.

Featured image via Shutterstock