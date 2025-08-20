Bitcoin repeats 2020 sequence, rally incoming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:39
Bitcoin
BTC$113,748.3+0.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004808-1.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04802+10.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-0.46%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.221-4.08%

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,851, down 5.98% on the weekly chart. The move marks its lowest point in three weeks and extends a sharp reversal from the all-time high of $124,457 set on August 14, leaving the cryptocurrency down 9.3% from last week’s peak.

BTC has broken below its 1D 50-day moving average (MA) for the first time in two months, triggering short-term jitters, though it remains comfortably above the 200-day SMA. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen to 40, a level that marked major lows in both August and June. 

Despite the pullback, according to cryptocurrency analyst TradingShot, Bitcoin’s current structure resembles a fractal (a recurring chart pattern that mirrors previous phases in price and momentum) from its 2020 cycle. In fact, both the RSI and price action now look similar to late 2020, when BTC began its steep climb.

BTC 2024 vs 2020 sequence. Source: TradingShot/Tradingview

Back then, BTC’s rebound set the stage for its run toward $60,000. Analysts suggest today’s setup could play out in the same way, potentially supporting a move toward $150,000–$170,000 before the current cycle ends.

Short-term correction risk

Other analysts remain cautious. Master Ananda highlighted Bitcoin’s failure to break through the $122,524 resistance level, calling it a double-top bearish signal. He identified the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $102,077 as a key support zone, with potential downside toward $100,000 if selling pressure accelerates.

Temporary support has appeared at $112,000, but Ananda doubts it will hold. He expects the correction to run its course within days before Bitcoin stabilizes and resumes its longer-term uptrend.

BlackRock ETF flows spark alarm

Adding to the bearish sentiment, on-chain trackers this week flagged large Bitcoin transfers linked to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The ETF’s wallet balance appeared to fall by 50,000 BTC ($548 million) over the past week, sparking fears of a mass sell-off.

Data shows 8,668 IBIT-linked transactions, with coins shifting between addresses in chunks ranging from $22 million to $35 million. In reality, the flows were routine custodian shuffles between cold storage, hot wallets, and counterparties for liquidity. All investor assets remain fully backed, and no Bitcoin was sold to exchanges.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/bitcoin-repeats-2020-sequence-rally-incoming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 