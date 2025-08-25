Bitcoin Retreats to $111,000 as Liquidations Spark Volatility Storm

The move came alongside a 2.88% slide in the wider crypto market, highlighting fragile sentiment and risk-off positioning among traders.

Central bank hesitation rattles risk markets

At the macro level, investors face growing uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy. While rate cut expectations for September remain high, Federal Reserve officials have emphasized data dependency, tempering market optimism. The dollar index (DXY) firmed as a result, pressuring Bitcoin and other risk assets.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s rejection of a Bitcoin reserve strategy removed a potential source of sovereign demand. Analysts note the decision contrasts with El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin stance and limits BTC’s appeal as a hedge for emerging economies.

Chart signals warn of deeper correction

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin’s price action turned sharply bearish after failing to hold the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $121,295. A drop through the 30-day moving average ($116,518) confirmed a breakdown, pushing momentum indicators into negative territory.

The MACD histogram’s decline to -493.51 suggests continued selling pressure, while the RSI at 44.28 reflects space for further downside before oversold signals emerge. Traders now monitor $113,927 as the critical Fib support, with the risk of a fall toward $110,000 if momentum persists.

READ MORE: From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

Derivatives market adds fuel to the fire

Excessive leverage remains a key factor. Within 24 hours, the market saw $272 million in long liquidations, triggering a feedback loop of forced selling. With perpetual futures volume at $1.66 trillion and open interest nearing $999 billion, conditions remain ripe for heightened swings. Negative funding rates underline the bearish tilt.

Outlook: stabilization or further pain?

Bitcoin’s retracement underscores the fragility of the current market structure. Unless macro catalysts improve or liquidations ease, BTC may continue to face pressure. Market participants will look for direction at the Jackson Hole Symposium (Aug 25–26), where central bankers could provide critical policy signals.

Until then, the battle is set around $111,060 support. Holding that zone could enable a rebound toward $119,339, but failure risks a decisive slide into the $110K range—a level last tested in early August.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin Retreats to $111,000 as Liquidations Spark Volatility Storm appeared first on Coindoo.