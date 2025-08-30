Bitcoin Rockets Back Above $113K — Is $116K Next or $102K Looming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:55
Key highlights:

  • Bitcoin rebounds above $113K after sharp pullback, regaining EMA100.
  • Traders split: some see $116K ahead, others warn of $102K.
  • History hints current correction could be shorter than past cycles.

Bitcoin rebounds above $113K but traders remain divided

Bitcoin has climbed back above $113,000, recovering more than $3,000 from its multi-week low on August 26. The rebound has sparked debate among traders about whether the cryptocurrency is preparing for another rally or bracing for deeper losses.

Key level: $112,000

“BTC has reclaimed its EMA-100 level,” wrote BitBull trader X on social media, referencing the 100-day exponential moving average at $110,850. “This has been very crucial for bottom formation, and for now, bulls are still in control. If BTC holds this level, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a rally towards $116K-$117K level.”

1-day chart BTC/USD. Analytics: BitBull

Not all analysts agree. Trader Roman, who recently declared the end of the Bitcoin bull market, highlighted the importance of $112,000 support while maintaining a bearish view.

“Looks like a breakdown & bearish retest for now. If 112k support is truly lost, 102k support should be next,” Roman told followers on X. “Expect lower over the next few days – unless we completely regain 112k support.”.

1-day chart BTC/USD. Analytics: Roman

Historical parallels

Trader and analyst Rekt Capital noted similarities between the current pullback and corrections seen in earlier bull markets.

“History doesn’t always repeat but it often rhymes,” he said, describing the recent move as a second “price discovery correction.” 

According to his analysis, Bitcoin has often bounced to new all-time highs within weeks of similar corrections. He expects this retracement to be smaller and shorter than previous ones.

1-week chart BTC/USD. Analytics: Rekt Capital

Is it time for a bull market?

Opinions remain split on the broader outlook. Rekt Capital suggested that October could mark a turning point for a trend reversal.

This contrasts with more optimistic voices. David Bailey, a Bitcoin adviser to U.S. President Trump, wrote on X that “there’s not going to be another Bitcoin bear market for several years,” pointing to growing institutional adoption as a buffer for long-term strength.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72240/bitcoin-price-rebound-113k-trader-outlook-2025/

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72240/bitcoin-price-rebound-113k-trader-outlook-2025/
